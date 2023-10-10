We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

One of Lenovo's most popular laptops is on sale for just $415 for October Prime Day — that's over $500 off

Worthwhile laptop deals are few and far between, so when a newly released model from a No. 1 best-selling tech brand goes on sale for over 55% off, shoppers take notice! And right now is the best time to shop.

This is the case for the 2022-re-released Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop. The super fast and extremely thin computer is on sale right now for just $415 on Amazon — that's $540 off its original price — and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've seen in years. This also marks one of the best October Prime Day tech deals ever.

In addition to having all of the standard laptop features and hardware, the bronze-toned device has a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen that's perfect for editing photos, videos or just streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Another standout is that it comes with the Windows 11 Home operating system pre-installed, making this an all-in-one purchase.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop also has 8 GB of high-bandwidth RAM, which helps it smoothly run several applications and browser tabs at once without freezing or lagging. Its 256 GB hard drive also comes in handy for those who need lots of space to save big projects, term papers, video, audio and photo files and more. This also lends to a lightning-fast bootup and data transfer process.

The already best-selling laptop also comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI port, one combination audio jack, one multi-format SD media card reader, one wireless-AC Wi-Fi 5 port and one Bluetooth combo port.

Credit: Amazon

So, what do Amazon shoppers think about this epic Lenovo laptop deal? The general consensus is that the new release is one of the best bangs for your buck you'll find this year.

"Unbelievable value for the price," one shopper wrote, with another adding that they're "happy with the speed and performance" and "would recommend it for the daily user."

Reviewers also shared that it fits perfectly in their different professions and lifestyles, ranging from college students to teachers and, of course, casual users.

Snag the new and already highly recommended 2022 Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop while it's 56% off on Amazon. This Lenovo laptop deal is one you likely won't see again!

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $8 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

The 30 best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices — up to 60% off TVs, tablets, video doorbells and more

Stanley, YETI and Brümate tumblers and travel mugs are on sale for October Prime Day — as low as $18

Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 67% off

This $10 hair oil is 'miracle grow' for your hair and the industry's best-kept secret for curing dryness and split ends

The post One of Lenovo's most popular laptops is on sale for just $415 for October Prime Day — that's over $500 off appeared first on In The Know.