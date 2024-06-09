'All the best, legend' - Dortmund farewell video for Reus

Dortmund's Marco Reus is celebrated before the game German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Darmstadt 98 at Signal Iduna Park. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Jürgen Klopp and Robert Lewadowski were among past and present Borussia Dortmund players and coaches to pay tribute in a video to Marco Reus, who is leaving the club after 12 years.

"Being a pro over 12 years at Borussia Dortmund is almost unique these days," current coach Edin Terzic said in the video released on Sunday by the club on X, formerly Twitter.

He spoke of "many memories" of which "some really hurt and some will never be forgotten."

Klopp, during his term 2008-2015 Reus returned to his boyhood club, hailed the "unbelievable career" of the former Germany player and long-time Dortmund captain, and said he was "proud to have spent a few years with you."

Players in the video included Lewandowski, who rose to stardom in Dortmund where he played 2010-2014, thanked Reus for "your great dedication and passion" and added "I will always admire you."

"All the best, legend," Lewandowski said.

"I love you," a visibly moved Jadon Sancho said, and so did Shinji Kagawa. Manuel Akanji and Kevin Grosskreutz also appeared in the video.

"It's never a goodbye but a 'See you later'," Sancho told Reus whose contract was not renewed and who reportedly plans to continue playing in the United States.