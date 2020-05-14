Who are the best left fielders in Red Sox history? Ranking the Top 5

Sometimes settling on a Red Sox top five can be daunting. Cy Young or Roger Clemens? Nomar Garciaparra or Joe Cronin? Jon Lester or Lefty Grove? Other times it's so easy, it requires effectively no thought at all.

Left field is one of those positions.

Tracing the lineage of greatness at the most loaded position in franchise history requires almost no effort at all, because for 50 years, it was effectively the domain of three men, all of them Hall of Famers, including maybe the greatest hitter that ever lived.

From 1939-89, left field was pretty much manned by Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski, and Jim Rice. Remember that order, because it's going to be important. They were followed shortly thereafter by Mike Greenwell and Manny Ramirez, though here the order is less important.

That's a powerhouse assemblage of talent at one of the most important run-producing spots in the lineup, and it's fitting that in a park fabled for its Green Monster, some of the franchise's brightest lights spent their careers in its shadow.

