Some of the best Lee Corso mascot head ‘pick ’em’ moments since 2010
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Corso is returning
(AP Photo/ Statesman Journal, Lori Cain)
One of the charming events of ESPN's "College GameDay" show on Saturday mornings during college football season is Lee Corso picking the winner of the feature game by popping on a mascot head. With the news of the former head coach's return to the set after missing a season due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions, here's a look at some of mascot-headed predictions since 2010...
Ohio State over Penn State, 2019
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
The fake-out on Jerry Lawler, 2019
USAT
SMU over Memphis, 2019
USAT
Corso takes North Dakota State over South Dakota State in the 2019 Dakota Marker game
Abigail Dollins / Argus Leader
Alabama over Auburn, 2017
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State over Michigan, 2016
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson over Louisville, 2016
Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee over Virginia Tech, 2016
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State over Auburn, 2014
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Oregon over Washington, 2013
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Oklahoma over Florida State, 2011
Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports
LSU over North Carolina, 2010
: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
1
1