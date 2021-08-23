Some of the best Lee Corso mascot head ‘pick ’em’ moments since 2010

Corso is returning

(AP Photo/ Statesman Journal, Lori Cain)

One of the charming events of ESPN's "College GameDay" show on Saturday mornings during college football season is Lee Corso picking the winner of the feature game by popping on a mascot head. With the news of the former head coach's return to the set after missing a season due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions, here's a look at some of mascot-headed predictions since 2010...

Ohio State over Penn State, 2019

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The fake-out on Jerry Lawler, 2019

USAT

SMU over Memphis, 2019

USAT

Corso takes North Dakota State over South Dakota State in the 2019 Dakota Marker game

Abigail Dollins / Argus Leader

Alabama over Auburn, 2017

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State over Michigan, 2016

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson over Louisville, 2016

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee over Virginia Tech, 2016

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State over Auburn, 2014

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Oregon over Washington, 2013

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Oklahoma over Florida State, 2011

Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

LSU over North Carolina, 2010

: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

