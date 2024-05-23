‘He’s the best leader.’ Atwater High basketball star staying home to play at UC Merced

Khoi Nguyen finished his Atwater High basketball career as the winningest player in program history, helping lead the Falcons to four consecutive Central California Conference championships.

Nguyen’s teams won 73 games during his four-year career, the most of any player to come through Atwater High.

The Falcons star hopes to bring his leadership skills and intangibles that led to his success in high school to UC Merced after Nguyen signed his national letter of intent during a ceremony at Atwater High on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think one thing we’ve shown is we know how to win,” Nguyen said. “I want to bring that winning culture to UC Merced. I’ve been a captain the last three years and I want to bring that leadership kills with me even though I’m going to be a freshman.”

Atwater senior Khoi Nguyen (13) attempts a layup during a game against Golden Valley at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Nguyen was named team captain the last three years for the Falcons. The point guard was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection after averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

“He’s the best leader I’ve had more than anything else,” said Atwater coach Kanoa Smith. “He’s won more games than anyone in our program. Our school has won eight CCC championships and he’s won half of them. As a leader, he’s able to get the other guys to fall in line.”

His leadership and like-ability were showcased at his signing ceremony with how many former teammates and friends showed up to celebrate his moment.

There were Falcons teammates who graduated two years ago and freshmen who grew up watching him play who showed up for the signing ceremony.

Atwater High senior Khoi Nguyen signs his national letter of intent to play basketball at UC Merced during a ceremony in the Atwater High library on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Nguney says it made the moment even more special.

“It showed the amount of people I have affected,” Nguyen said. “That shows me I’ve done something right.”

Nguyen says he chose UC Merced after developing a strong relationship with Bobcats head coach Kevin Pham over the years. It also allows him to play close to home.

“I’m super excited,” Nguyn said. “These past four years has been a fun ride. Jumping up from the high school level to college is going to be a challenge. Everyone is a good player, everyone was the top player on their high school team. It’s going to be super competitive.”

Nguyen plans to major in business. He also took college courses at Merced College during high school and will graduate with an AA degree in business administration from Merced College on Friday.

He compiled a 4.45 GPA at Atwater High and is No. 3 in his class of 507 seniors.

“My parents have always told me your free time is up to you and what you want to do with it,” he said. “I think it’s a skill to be really good with time management. I tried to get all my school work done during class. Weekends were a grind.”

Nguyen becomes the third Mercced County athlete to sign with UC Merced recently, joining Golden Valley High water polo player Justice Hose and Buhach Colony soccer player Mia Howard.