The 40 best Labor Day tech deals to shop right now on Amazon — as low as $10
This year, there are tons of Labor Day tech deals on Amazon, starting now and running through and even after the holiday. The retailer isn't skimping on the savings this year, from best-selling home tech deals on tower fans and soundbars to sales on Apple devices and Marshall speakers.
If you've been looking for the best Labor Day tech deals on Amazon, you're probably already overwhelmed by the volume and don't know where to start.
To make your shopping experience a lot easier, we've sifted through hundreds of deals to find the 40 best Labor Day tech deals on Amazon and even separated them into four different categories:
Home Tech Deals
Work-From-Home Tech Deals
Portable Tech Deals
Premium Tech Deals
In the Home Tech Deals category, you'll find deals on Dreo's best-selling quiet and bladeless tower fans, and Multi-Plug Outlet Surge Protectors with prices starting at just $12. Keep in mind that most of these Labor Day deals expire on September 5, so shop now while they're still on sale.
For those looking to update their work-from-home spaces, know that external monitors, video conference lighting kits, ergonomic computer mice and laptops are on sale for as low as $25.
Who doesn't love portable tech devices? From power banks with built-in flashlights and a portable laptop charger for emergencies to pocket-sized photo printers and speakers, there are many deals to choose from that won't break the bank.
Lastly, there are a few Labor Day tech deals from premium brands worth checking out. Get Apple devices like iPads, MacBooks and Apple TVs, plus Marshall speakers and more for as low as $119.
Best Home Tech Deals
Dreo Cruiser Pro 90° Oscillating Bladeless Tower Fan, $79.99 (Orig. $89.99)
Multi-Plug Outlet Surge Protector With 5 Outlets and 4 USB Charging Ports, $11.99 (Orig. $21.99)
ToLife HEPA Air Purifier, $48.99 (Orig. $65.99)
Google Nest Smart Thermostat, $116.99 (Orig. $129.99)
AuKing Mini Projector, $65.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Dreo Nomad One S 90° Oscillating Bladeless Tower Fan With Voice Control, $69.99 (Orig. $79.99)
SadoTech Wireless Doorbells for Home, $27.02 (Orig. $39.99)
New Fi Bug Zapper, $26.99 (Orig. $48.99)
Hornbill Smart Door Lock With Keypad, $89.99 (Orig. $94.99)
Dreo Cruiser Pro T1S Smart Tower Fan With Wi-Fi and Voice Control, $80.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $99.99)
Dreo Macro Pro True HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $99.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $139.99)
Best Work-From-Home Tech Deals
Acer R240HY 23.8-Inch Full HD Zero Frame Home Office Monitor, $99.99 (Orig. $149.99)
NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender, $37.99 (Orig. $69.99)
AFROG Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp With 10W Fast Wireless Charger, $37.97 (Orig. $49.99)
Lovin Power Strip Tower With 14 Outlet Plugs and 4 USB Ports, $29.99 (Orig. $31.99)
Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit, $57.99 (Orig. $69.99)
HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk, $29.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $45.99)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop, $314.32 (Orig. $389.99)
Lekvey Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, $24.99 (Orig. $27.99)
Best Portable Tech Deals
KYY Portable 15.6-Inch Laptop Monitor, $83.76 with ticked coupon (Orig. $109.99)
FOCHEW Wireless Portable Charger, $25.95 (Orig. $39.95)
Solar Charger Waterproof Power Bank With Built-In Dual USB and Flashlight, $21.99 (Orig. $29.99)
Portable Laptop Charger with AC Outlet, $79.99 (Orig. $119.99)
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer, $84.99 (Orig. $99.99)
DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Speaker, $26.99 (Orig. $39.99)
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $89.95 (Orig. $129.95)
Small Waterproof Carrying Tech Kit For Electronics and Accessories, $9.99 (Orig. $11.99)
Bose SoundLink Waterproof Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99.99 (Orig. $119)
Charmast Portable Slim Charger With Built-In Cables, $19.99 (Orig. $28.99)
Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $128.89 (Orig. $149.99)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $99 (Orig. $159)
Best Premium Tech Deals
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB), $144.95 (Orig. $199)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $840.99 (Orig. $1,329.98)
Apple iPad (9th Generation), $269.99 (Orig. $329)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 With 13-Inch Touchscreen, $754.98 (Orig. $1,099.99)
2020 Apple MacBook Air, $749.99 (Orig. $999)
Microsoft Surface Go 3, $405.18 (Orig. $629.99)
Logitech Brio Ultra 4K HD Webcam, $119 (Orig. $199.99)
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $291.63 (Orig. $379.99)
Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker With Amazon Alexa Built-In, $206.68 (Orig. $219.99)
