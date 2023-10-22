'Best keeper in the nation.' Cole Thompson leads Noblesville to third-straight PKs win.

KOKOMO – The stakes were high and so was the pressure, but two-time defending state champion Noblesville boys soccer team never flinched.

Instead, the top-ranked Class 3A Millers stuck to their postseason routine during the Kokomo semistate championship Saturday and prevailed for a third-straight game via a penalty-kick shootout.

Senior goalkeeper Cole Thompson fought off three penalty kicks by No. 9 Lake Central, and senior Alex Pursch converted the game-winner, as Noblesville knocked off the Indians, 3-2, with a chance to potentially join North Central as only the second boys soccer program to win three straight state titles.

“We have Cole Thompson. Best keeper in the nation. Always confident in him. I know he’s going to get a couple of saves,” Pursch said. “We just have to do the rest.”

'That's how we do it.' Noblesville girls score 3 goals in 3 minutes to reach state final

Pursch held up his end for the unbeaten Millers (17-0-5), who are ranked second in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

The senior defender stepped up with the shootout tied 2-2 and fired a hard shot that skipped up and over goalkeeper Jacob Chraca to secure Noblesville’s 13th outright victory and third consecutive state finals appearance.

“I was just trying to lead my team and finish it out,” Pursch said. “I couldn’t let them down.”

The Millers came out aggressive to open the game, recording five quick attacks and the first goal in the 4th minute with a putback shot by senior Sam Holland.

Lake Central (17-4) tied the score in the 24th minute with a goal from Michael Miljevic before both teams battled through 70-scoreless minutes, including two overtime sessions.

“They got their goal, and from there on, it was just a battle of attrition,” Noblesville coach Ken Dollaske said. “It wasn’t the prettiest soccer in the second half. The wind played a major factor, the fact that it was blowing across the pitch.”

Despite wind gusts exceeding 25 mph, the Millers continued to press with 18 shots and six on goal overall, but Saturday came down to (another) shootout.

Noblesville defeated Warsaw in a shootout, 4-3, during its regional semifinal win on Oct. 11 and bested Fort Wayne Carroll three days later on penalty kicks, 5-3, for its fourth regional title in five years.

“I love it, but ideally, I do like it when we win in regular time. When it happens, I just calm myself and I’m ready for my moment. I’m very confident in myself that we’ll get it done,” Thompson said. “I enjoy the moment when it’s on me, but I wish, ideally, we get it done in the first 80 minutes rather than overtime and PKs.”

Thompson was a brick wall against the Indians, recording four saves before adding three crucial stops in the shootout. Noblesville has only allowed three goals this postseason with two shutouts.

Prior to Saturday, Thompson had amassed 23 of his 59 saves in the postseason.

“He is by far the best goalkeeper I’ve ever seen in a penalty-kick shootout. He’s won four in his two-plus years, and he just seems to know where everybody is going,” Dollaske said. “He didn’t make the save on the one that hit the post, but I think the kid saw that Cole had him. He guessed right, so that’s why he put his shot a little bit wide. Cole is phenomenal, and it’s not just the PK shootout. It’s his entire overall play.”

Next week, the Millers' prize could be history.

North Central won three-straight boys soccer state titles from 1994-1996. Fort Wayne Canterbury repeated in 1997 and 1998. Evansville Memorial was the last back-to-back champion (2007-2008) before the Millers achieved the feat in 2022.

“We’re looking to try to tie them in the record books. Happy to do it. Happy to do it with this group of guys,” Dollaske said.

“When we did it three years ago, I thought we had a special group. Then the next year rolled around, and we had a special group for different reasons, and this group came along, and we graduated so many seniors from last year. As the season has gone on, we haven’t lost. This is a very special group, too. Every group has been special for different reasons. I like being a part of it.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA boys soccer: Noblesville beats Lake Central in penalty kicks