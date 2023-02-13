Best Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions merch

The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2022-23 Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles led at halftime, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stormed back to win a back-and-forth thriller.

Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left in the game to give the Chiefs a 38-35 win.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns en route to his second Super Bowl MVP award, overshadowing a four touchdown performance from Jalen Hurts.

Now, it’s time for Chiefs fans to celebrate their Super Bowl title. Chiefs Wire compiled a list of best Super Bowl championship merchandise including Super Bowl champion hats, t-shirts, jerseys, collectibles and more.

