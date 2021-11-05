Best jukes in NFL history 'GMFB'
NFL Networks's DeAngelo Hall reveals his best jukes in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders vs. Giants: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
It is official. The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Colts ended their 45-30 win over the Jets on Thursday night with a kneeldown, which is no surprise. But the fact that starting quarterback Carson Wentz took that kneeldown was great news for the Eagles. The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ [more]
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Remember, it's only early November. But according to an NFL insider, the Bears are lining up potential candidates to succeed Matt Nagy.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.
"The Late Show" host hit the Green Bay Packers star with an uncomfortable truth.
Zach Wilson’s assignment during these last two weeks has been simple: watch and learn. And what he’s learned has been a painful lesson.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
The State Farm Bowl is no more, but there's still one big silver lining for the Packers in Kansas City: A chance to find out how good their insurance policy really is.
Jeff Wilson's return brings even more to the offense than what we see on the field.
The Steelers signed edge rusher Melvin Ingram as a free agent in the offseason, but traded him to the Chiefs this week after Ingram expressed interest in moving to a team where he could get more playing time. After the trade, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the Ingram signing “just didn’t work out [more]
The smile says it all.
NFL teams are obsessed with building slowly for long-term success. But in Los Angeles, they’d much rather win now Sean McVay talks to his quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of the men the Rams have built around this season. Photograph: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock The Los Angeles Rams’ commitment to bucking orthodoxy is admirable. Rather than following the regular old blueprint of slowly and methodically building through the draft, the Rams are instead looking to microwave succ
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
National sports columnists didn't have kind things to say about Aaron Rodgers after the revelation around his vaccination status.
Aaron Rodgers throws touchdowns seemingly with ease. But this week he’s throwing State Farm for a loop. The auto insurance company was poised to have Rodgers and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes—two of its most recognizable pitchmen—match up on Sunday night in what many have dubbed the “State Farm Bowl.” Those plans are now off […]