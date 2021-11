Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams share the NFL's best record at 7-1 after their 38-22 rout of Houston on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Von Miller's move to Los Angeles on Monday is just the latest in a long series of audacious personnel moves by the Rams and Snead, the executive who will eagerly trade the murky future for the brilliant present. The Rams' championship hopes are getting a midseason boost with the addition of Miller's pass-rushing skills and leadership to a defense that already leads the NFL with 25 sacks.