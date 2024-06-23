Best Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship duck boat moments

The Boston Celtics were properly feted by their fans in the City of Boston with a duck boat parade for the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship after beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games on this past Monday (June 17) night.

But now, you can watch Jayson Tatum interact with fans who made the trip out to the parade as the Celtics celebrated the long-coveted Banner 18. The folks over at the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel were on the float directly in front of Tatum to capture his reactions in some exclusive footage. He plays catch with fans, drinks champagne, and raises the Larry O’Brien Trophy to celebrate the championship.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the parade’s best Tatum moments for yourself.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire