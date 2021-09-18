‘Best interception ever?’ Oklahoma player from Fort Worth area makes incredible catch

FOX announcer Gus Johnson called it one of the best plays he has ever seen.

His broadcast partner Joel Klatt wondered whether it was the best interception ever.

Even still, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley wished it had never happened.

The play in question came late in the Sooners’ game against Nebraska in Norman, Okla., Saturday.

The Cornhuskers were facing 4th and 17 at the Sooners’ 24 when Adrian Martinez threw a pass towards the goal line. Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham, a sophomore from Keller Central, jumped in front of the receiver and snagged the pass high in the air with his right hand. As he fell to the ground Graham cradled the ball for the interception.

“That may have been the best play I have ever seen,” Johnson said at the moment.

Later, after the Sooners had held on for a 23-16 win, it was named the play of the game, of course.

“Could this be the best interception ever?” Klatt asked.

“Wow, what a play,” Johnson added.

During his post-game interview on FOX, however, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was less enthusiastic.

“Great play by D.J. there but I wish it had been incomplete,” he said. “It would have saved us about 20 yards of field position.”