Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it’s cheaper than its viral tumbler

We all know Stanley for its massively viral Quencher tumbler — and while it’s definitely the brand’s most recognizable product, it’s actually not its best.

The brand that makes the infamous insulated drinking vessels recently released what many already say is the best insulated water bottle ever. The praise doesn’t end there either — it’s cheaper, more compact and more secure than the Stanley Quencher and is already going viral.

A solid water bottle is an everyday essential that you don’t know you need until you actually have one, and the Stanley AeroLight IceFlow Bottle checks all the boxes and then some.

In our story highlighting Stanley’s top four best bottles, we listed it as the brand’s most lightweight and most insulated, and it definitely lives up to the hype.

Firstly, its double-walled insulation is unlike any other in the Stanley lineup of its size and volume. The 50-ounce bottle’s best-in-class insulation has the Quencher beat as it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and iced for up to four days. For reference, the Quencher keeps drinks cold for 12 hours — half the time as the AeroLight IceFlow Bottle.

Also, the cap snaps into the handle’s integrated holder for storage when you drink. And it has an easy-carry handle with Stanley’s IceFlow, AeroLight featherweight technology for on-the-go transport.

It comes in four sizes (16, 24, 36 and 50 ounces) and 11 colors. When choosing the right size for you, keep in mind that the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes are the only ones that are compatible with car cup holders.

