The best images of Week 5 NFL action

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The first five weeks of the season are coming to a close, with plenty of highlights —from both on the field and in the stands—during Sunday’s NFL action.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

General view of Lumen Field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson during the fourth quarter.

AP Foto/Elaine Thompson

A looming concern for Seattle.

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (in London)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson bobbles a snap in the first half.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ooverall view of the playing of the United States national anthem before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

A Philadelphia Eagles fans watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals slides after running the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his 62-yard touchdown reception during the first half.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) poses with mascot Freddie Falcon.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a first down during the third quarter.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a sack during the first half.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Taysom Hill exits the field after suffering an apparent neck injury.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates his sack.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Jets fan awaits the start of a game in London.

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal in overtime.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Reggie Ragland.

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks hugs kicker Mason Crosby, who hit a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaves the field with an injury in the first quarter.

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin catches the ball during the second half.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals mascot high fives a Green Bay Packers fan.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia fan cheers during the second half of the game between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia.

AP Photo/David Becker

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Magician Criss Angel performs before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reacts after missing a pass.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals is introduced prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green breaks up a pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates his touchdown with teammates. Baker Mayfield plays the photographer role.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders leaps for a touchdown during the second half.

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals fans cheer during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals dives for the end zone but comes up short during the first quarter.

: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs during the third quarter.

