The best images from UFC 264, including Dustin Poirier’s defeat of Conor McGregor

Barry Werner
·3 min read
UFC 264 provided a ton of must-see moments

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier completed their trilogy Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 264 had a mega-main event, but the undercard was stacked, too. President Donald Trump was among those in attendance. Let's take a look at the action that saw McGregor's ankle snap in his second defeat to Poirier.

Zalghas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zhumagulov vs Rivera

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zhumagulov by submission over Jerome Rivera

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zhumagulov

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Akhmedov vs Tavares

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Akhmedov vs Tavares

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tavares split decision win over Akhmedov

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maia vs. Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maia vs. Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maia vs. Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maia vs. Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maia decisions. Eye

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dricus du Plessis vs Trevin Giles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

du Plessis vs Giles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

du Plessis KOs Giles

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ilia Topuria vs Ryan Hall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Topuria vs Hall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Topuria vs Hall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Topuria KOs Hall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Michel Pereira vs Niko Price

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pereira vs Price

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Price vs Pereira

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Price vs Pereira

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Condit vs Griffin

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Condit vs Griffin

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Condit vs Griffin

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin decisions Condit

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho

(AP Photo/John Locher)

O'Malley vs Moutinho

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

O'Malley stops Moutinho

(AP Photo/John Locher)

O'Malley vs Moutinho

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Yana Kunitskaya vs Irene Aldana

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kunitskaya vs Aldana

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aldana vs Kunitskaya

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aldana finishes Kunitskaya

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aldana finishes Kunitskaya

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuivasa pounds Hardy

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuivasa vs Hardy

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tuivasa KOs Hardy

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Toast to Tuivasa

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stars were out: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You can watch President Trump's entrance by clicking here.

Miles Teller

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Chappelle

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gilbert Burns vs Wonderboy Thompson

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Burns decisions Thompson

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Burns vs Thompson

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Gilbert Burns celebrates

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Burns over Thompson

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

McGregor vs Poirier

(AP Photo/John Locher)

McGregor vs Poirier

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Poirier vs McGregor

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Poirier wins

(AP Photo/John Locher)

McGregor down

(AP Photo/John Locher)

McGregor exits

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Poirier is declared the winner

AP Photo/John Locher

