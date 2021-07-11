The best images from UFC 264, including Dustin Poirier’s defeat of Conor McGregor
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UFC 264 provided a ton of must-see moments
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier completed their trilogy Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 264 had a mega-main event, but the undercard was stacked, too. President Donald Trump was among those in attendance. Let's take a look at the action that saw McGregor's ankle snap in his second defeat to Poirier.
Zalghas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Zhumagulov vs Rivera
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Zhumagulov by submission over Jerome Rivera
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Zhumagulov
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Akhmedov vs Tavares
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Akhmedov vs Tavares
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Tavares split decision win over Akhmedov
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Maia vs. Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Maia vs. Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Maia vs. Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Maia vs. Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Maia decisions. Eye
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dricus du Plessis vs Trevin Giles
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
du Plessis vs Giles
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
du Plessis KOs Giles
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Ilia Topuria vs Ryan Hall
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Topuria vs Hall
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Topuria vs Hall
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Topuria KOs Hall
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Michel Pereira vs Niko Price
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Pereira vs Price
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Price vs Pereira
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Price vs Pereira
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Condit vs Griffin
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Condit vs Griffin
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Condit vs Griffin
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Griffin decisions Condit
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho
(AP Photo/John Locher)
O'Malley vs Moutinho
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
O'Malley stops Moutinho
(AP Photo/John Locher)
O'Malley vs Moutinho
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Yana Kunitskaya vs Irene Aldana
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kunitskaya vs Aldana
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Aldana vs Kunitskaya
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Aldana finishes Kunitskaya
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Aldana finishes Kunitskaya
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Hardy vs. Tai Tuivasa
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Tuivasa pounds Hardy
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Tuivasa vs Hardy
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Tuivasa KOs Hardy
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Toast to Tuivasa
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Stars were out: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
President Donald Trump
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
You can watch President Trump's entrance by clicking here.
Miles Teller
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dave Chappelle
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gilbert Burns vs Wonderboy Thompson
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Burns decisions Thompson
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Burns vs Thompson
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Gilbert Burns celebrates
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Burns over Thompson
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
McGregor vs Poirier
(AP Photo/John Locher)
McGregor vs Poirier
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Poirier vs McGregor
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Poirier wins
(AP Photo/John Locher)
McGregor down
(AP Photo/John Locher)
McGregor exits
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Poirier is declared the winner
AP Photo/John Locher
1
1