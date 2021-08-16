Best images from first full week of NFL preseason

Back to work

All 32 teams were in action as the NFL kicked off its first full preseason slate. Of course, many of the stars and starters were not on the field, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of opportunity for some great images. Here are some of the best from Week 1 of the preseason.

New England Patriots 22, Washington Football Team 13

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi tackles Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers 24. Philadelphia Eagles 16

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

Tennesee Titans 23, Atlanta Falcons 3

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey celebrates with family and friends after their win against the Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills 16, Detroit Lions 15

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass celebrates with Syrus Tuitele (67), Tyler Gauthier (51), and Marquel Harrell (62) after making the game-winning field goal.

Arizona Cardinals 19, Dallas Cowboys 16

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Eno Benjamin jumps into the end zone to celebrate a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Chicago Bears 20, Miami Dolphins 13

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears is chased from the pocket by John Jenkins of the Miami Dolphins.

Denver Broncos 33, Minnesota Vikings 6

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler catches an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Lock.

Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr.

Cleveland Browns 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

USAT

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets sacked during late first quarter action.

Cincinnati Bengals 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Jones celebrates as he intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown.

New York Jets 12, New York Giants 7

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Jets fan cheers during the second half of a game against the New York Giants.

Houston Texas 26, Green Bay Packers 7

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) for extra yards.

Kansas City Chiefs 19, San Francisco 49ers 16

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain fails to catch a pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Las Vegas Raiders 20, Seattle Seahawks 7

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Seattle Seahawks' Dom Wood-Anderson flies over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback DeVante Bausby.

Los Angeles Chargers 13, Los Angeles Rams 6

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams Kareem Orr and JuJu Hughes tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley.

Indianapolis Colts 21, Carolina Panthers 18

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore dives to catch the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin defends.

