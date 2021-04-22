Best ILB prospect for the Rams in each round of the draft

Inside linebacker should be high up on the Rams’ list of draft needs, given the unimpressive play they got out of that position last season. Whether they address that spot early in the draft remains to be seen, but there will be starting-caliber players available on Day 2 and 3.

We picked one linebacker prospect for the Rams to target in each round of the draft, even though they don’t have a first- or fifth-round pick this year. These will be players to keep an eye on as the draft progresses, with Los Angeles likely seeking an upgrade at linebacker.

Round 1: Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams obviously don’t have a first-round pick but if they were to somehow trade up, Collins would be a guy worth targeting at the end of Round 1. He’s a massive linebacker who moves extremely well and can play off the ball or rush the passer. He’s a do-it-all player at the second level and would dramatically improve the Rams defense. Too bad landing him is nothing more than a pipe dream. He shouldn’t escape the first round.

Round 2: Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Davis is another potential first-round pick after lighting it up at his pro day, but there’s at least a decent chance he’ll be available in the second round – even if it’s not at No. 57 overall. Davis is a supremely athletic player who uses his range to consistently get to ball carriers, while also showing the ability to drop into coverage. At the start of mock draft season, he was a player projected to possibly go to the Rams. Now, it seems by most accounts that he won’t be there when they go on the clock. Another second-round target for the Rams is Jabril Cox out of LSU, if he's there at No. 57.

Round 3: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Surratt lacks the experience that most other linebackers have after transitioning from quarterback – yes, you read that correctly – in the last two years. But he’s exactly the type of player the Rams could use in the third round. He’s not the strongest linebacker, which hurts him when it comes to taking on blockers, but he flies to the football and is comfortable in coverage. Surratt would be a nice complement to the run-stopping linebackers the Rams already have, giving them a player with better range and coverage skills.

Story continues

Round 4: Pete Werner, Ohio State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Werner could wind up being a third-round prospect thanks to his potential and athleticism. But if the Rams haven't taken a linebacker yet and he’s there in the fourth round, he should be near the top of their board. He has good size and speed, which will allow him to make a fairly seamless transition as a run defender, but he does need to improve in coverage. Though he wouldn’t be a surefire starter from Day 1, Werner would give the Rams another talented player in the second level of the defense.

Round 5: Tony Fields II, West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fields is undersized at only 6-foot and 222 pounds, but he showed good instincts and range at West Virginia. He may struggle against the run on first and second downs when offenses pound the ball up the middle, but when he’s able to play in space without blockers swallowing him up, he can be an effective linebacker. As is the case with most Day 3 prospects, Fields has his weaknesses, such as his awareness in coverage and tackling.

Round 6: Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Another smaller linebacker who at times struggles in traffic, McDuffie is an aggressive linebacker who plays with a very high motor on the field. that aggressiveness can sometimes take him out of position, but with coaching, he can develop into a quality starter. Coverage also isn't his strong suit, but it’s not for a lack of effort.

Round 7: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

What Fisher lacks in speed and athleticism, he makes up for with his impressive size. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he has the build to play inside linebacker in the NFL. But he has limitations in space and his lack of length causes him to struggle when taking on blockers. That being said, he was consistently around the ball at Northwestern, making 401 tackles, forcing 10 fumbles and breaking up 10 passes in four seasons.

1

1