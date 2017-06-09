Who has the best home crowd in the NFL?

The fans in Pittsburgh saw, and heard, the volume and intensity of Nashville fans in Games Three and Four of the Stanley Cup Final. And so they brought some more of the same for Game Five, boosting the Penguins to a 6-0 win.

And so the obvious question of the day for Friday’s PFT Live becomes this: Which is the best home crowd in the NFL? Not the best home-field advantage (Seattle), but the best home crowd — noise, zeal, passion, etc.

We’re not providing options in the form of a poll question. It’s for you to make the case in the comments.

It’s also for you to tune in to the show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Guests include NBC’s Keith Jones to review the Cornell-Hofstra slaughter from Thursday night in Pittsburgh and Tom Curran of CSN New England.