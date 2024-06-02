Best highlights and moments of the Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 NBA season

Fans of the Chicago Bulls have plenty of things they can look back on in the Bulls’ 2023-24 regular season campaign with regret. In what was at the outset a potentially promising season for Chicago, all sorts of things went sideways on the injury front, derailing the last vestiges of hope that a team built around star guard Zach LaVine going somewhere for the Bulls.

But even with the season starting with no Lonzo Ball being available yet again, and quickly added LaVine and later starting forward Patrick Williams to the team’s injury report, there were moments worth remembering. From the growth of players like Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to some pretty impressive plays on the court, there are things worth another look from last season.

And the good folks over at the “Maxamillion 711” YouTube channel put one together for us. Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire