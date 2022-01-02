Best highlights from Bears’ first-half dominance vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears got off to a fast start against the New York Giants on Sunday, and they never looked back after a dominating first half.

Chicago’s defense has been the X-factor in the first half, where they recorded two turnovers, a safety, two sacks, and forced New York to abandon the pass game entirely.

To a casual fan, it might actually look like the Bears were a good football team. But that’s what happens when a bad Bears team plays an even worse Giants team.

Check out the best highlights from Chicago’s dominating first half against the Giants:

Trevis Gipson recorded a strip-sack on Mike Glennon on the first play, which was recovered by Bilal Nichols.

One play later, RB David Montgomery punched it in for the 2-yard touchdown.

On the Giants' second possession, S Tashaun Gipson intercepted Glennon.

The @chicagobears defense came to play today 💪



Andy Dalton then found Darnell Mooney for a 4-yard touchdown.

Near the end of the first half, the Bears recorded a safety.

The Bears lead the Giants 22-3 at halftime.

