Best highlights from Bears’ first-half dominance vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears got off to a fast start against the New York Giants on Sunday, and they never looked back after a dominating first half.
Chicago’s defense has been the X-factor in the first half, where they recorded two turnovers, a safety, two sacks, and forced New York to abandon the pass game entirely.
To a casual fan, it might actually look like the Bears were a good football team. But that’s what happens when a bad Bears team plays an even worse Giants team.
Check out the best highlights from Chicago’s dominating first half against the Giants:
Trevis Gipson recorded a strip-sack on Mike Glennon on the first play, which was recovered by Bilal Nichols.
First play of the game! 😱@trevisgipson with the sack & @BNichols98 with the recovery.#NYGvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ViTgAVEZPY
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 2, 2022
One play later, RB David Montgomery punched it in for the 2-yard touchdown.
That was fast. @MontgomerDavid | #NYGvsCHI pic.twitter.com/pUY1FP3UHn
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 2, 2022
On the Giants' second possession, S Tashaun Gipson intercepted Glennon.
The @chicagobears defense came to play today 💪
📺: #NYGvsCHI on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YMGhgzZsc3
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
Andy Dalton then found Darnell Mooney for a 4-yard touchdown.
What a grab by @Darnell_M1 for 6. 🙌#NYGvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ikIFExTDDM
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 2, 2022
Near the end of the first half, the Bears recorded a safety.
Safety dance. 🙏#NYGvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/uoRYeVguF8
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 2, 2022
The Bears lead the Giants 22-3 at halftime.
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
