Who has the best high school mascot in MetroWest and Milford?

Mascots define a school's identity to the world at large.

They can harken to a town's history or culture, bring unity amongst a fan base or strike fear into opponents.

Some are deeply local and specific.

Ashland calls itself the Clockers to honor Henry Ellis Warren inventing the world's first electric clock in town during the early 20th century. USA Today voters named it the most unique name in the country in 2013. The clock mascot is even named Warren as an extra nod.

Ground game: Ashland pounds Hopkinton in 100th anniversary Thanksgiving football game

Framingham's Flyers nickname comes from a long history of aviation. New England's first army airport, the Musterfield, was created there in 1920. That created a civilian pilot program that prepared residents for battle in World War II.

The Hillers of Hopkinton are a natural fit with the Boston Marathon starting line and the abundance of trails and running paths in town.

The Medway High School girls basketball team defeated East Bridgewater, 48-38, to advance to the Div. 3 Final Four, March 11, 2022. Mascot Maddie the Mustang, senior Sean Converse, with student fans.

Algonquin adopted its new moniker the Titans in February of 2022 after retiring its previous nickname the prior spring.

There are also various versions of hawks of varying colors, horses and big cats, not to mention warriors inspired by an array of historical combatants. That's also not to overlook the raiders of all hues.

The Dover-Sherborn Raiders mascot, in the person of junior Owen Cowell, was on hand for the final home cross-country meet of the season against Norton at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School in Dover, Oct. 6, 2022.

But which mascot reigns supreme in MetroWest and Milford? Vote below:

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Who has the best high school mascot in MetroWest and Milford?