Who are the best high school football players in the Concho Valley? Sonora QB leads way

On Monday, many high school football teams in the Concho Valley area started summer practices ahead of the first game on Aug. 24. From 1A six-man football to 6A 11-man football, each team is chasing a playoff spot and the opportunity to compete for a state championship in early December.

Earlier in the offseason, the Standard-Times highlighted the top 10 Concho Valley players a seven position groups — quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, defensive back and linebacker.

By identifying the best players at each position group from the 40 schools in the Standard-Times coverage area, a few players stood out and will make up the first-ever All-Concho Valley Preseason team ahead of the 2023 season.

All-Concho Valley preseason team

MVP: Jaime Buitron - Quarterback, Sonora - Senior

2022 stats: 1,640 yards passing, 16 touchdowns passing, 2,114 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns rushing.

Sonora High School's Jaime Buitron (20) looks upfield as he gets through a hole in the Ballinger defensive line during a District 2-3A Division II football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Ballinger's Bearcat Stadium.

Offensive MVP: Ryne Todd - Running back, Mason - Senior

2022 stats: 1,424 yards rushing, 7.9 yards per carry, 21 touchdowns rushing, 214 yards receiving and one touchdown receiving.

Defensive MVP: Quinten McCarty - Defensive Line, Brownwood - Senior

2022 stats: 128 tackles, 17 TFLs, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Offense

Quarterback

Hayven Book, Miles - Senior

2022 stats: 2,435 yards passing, 38 touchdowns passing, 384 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns rushing.

Running back

Griffen Cheslock, Early - Senior

2022 stats: 1,211 yards rushing, 7.2 yards per carry and five touchdowns rushing.

Nathan Pepper, Wall - Senior

2022 stats: 1,065 yards rushing, 7.9 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns rushing.

Wide Receiver

Edgar Deluna, Sonora - Senior

2022 stats: 544 yards receiving, 18.7 yards per reception, eight touchdowns receiving, 833 yards rushing and six touchdowns rushing.

Despite heavy coverage from Hawley defensive back Eli Daniels, Sonora running back Edgar Deluna successfully completes an end zone reception for a touchdown during Saturday's Class 2A Div. I semifinal game in San Angelo Nov. 26, 2022. Final score was 57-26, Hawley.

Cooper Ellison, Miles - Junior

2022 stats: 599 yards receiving, 15.4 yards per reception and 10 touchdowns receiving.

Jarrett Brown, Reagan County - Junior

2022 stats: 478 yards receiving, 13.7 yards per reception, four touchdowns receiving, 202 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing.

Offensive Line

Colton Kelly, Miles - Junior

Lee Brake, Wall - Senior

George Salas, Coleman - Senior

Dalton Adams, Early - Senior

Elijah Samaniego, Sonora -Senior

Defense

Defensive back

Morcello Hooker, Brownwood - Senior

2022 stats: 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups, six interceptions and one tackle for a loss.

Ethan Busch, Christoval - Senior

2022 stats: 45 tackles, 44 solo tackles, 15 PBUs, one interception, one forced fumble and five TFLs.

Colter Farmer, Central - Junior

2022 stats: 66 tackles, 57 solo tackles, two PBUs, eight TFLs, two hurries and one sack.

San Angelo Central High School's Colter Farmer, right, chases after Odessa Permian running back Juzstyce Lara during a District 2-6A football game at San Angelo Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Dustin Spalla, Forsan - Senior

2022 stats: 123 tackles, 47 solo tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one TFL.

Ryan Allen, Wall - Senior

2022 stats: 36 tackles, 28 solo tackles, 13 PBUs and two interceptions.

Canadian’s Preston Miller and Wall’s Ryan Allen fight for a reception in the first half of a Region I-3A Division II quarterfinal game, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at First United Park in Woodrow, Texas.

Linebacker

Edgar Deluna, Sonora - Senior

2022 stats: 198 tackles, 68 solo tackles, 17 TFLs, three interceptions, eight hurries and one forced fumble.

Hawley running back Austin Cumpton is tackled by Sonora linebacker Edgar Deluna during Saturday's Class 2A Div. I semifinal game in San Angelo Nov. 26, 2022. Final score was 57-26, Hawley.

Sam Kallman, Brownwood - Senior

2022 stats: 134 tackles, three TFLs, one interception, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Defensive Line

Dalton Adams, Early - Senior

2022 stats: 71 tackles, 52 solo tackles, 22 TFLs, 11 hurries, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one passes defended and one interception.

Hunter Lackey, Coleman - Senior

2022 stats: 93 tackles, 37 solo tackles, 18 TFLs, three hurries, one sack, three passes defended and one interception.

Brylan White, Wall - Junior

2022 stats: 73 tackles, 57 solo tackles, 18 TFLs, 23 hurries, 10 sacks one fumble and three passes defended.

Dylan Gidney, Wall - Senior

2022 stats: 73 tackles, 46 solo tackles, 15 TFLs, 28 hurries, nine sacks and five passes defended.

