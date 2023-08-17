Who’s the best high school football player in the state. Meet the nominees for Mr. Football

Here is the preseason Watchlist for N.C. Mr. Football, the state’s top high school football award.

Later this year, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh will announce the award on The Talking Preps Streaming Show.

During the season, the nominees will be updated on the show, which airs Tuesday, ultimately coming down to three finalists.

Note: players not on our preseason Watchlist can join the list as the weeks roll on.

2023 Preseason Mr. NC Football Nominees