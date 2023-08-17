Who’s the best high school football player in the state. Meet the nominees for Mr. Football

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read
Ray Black III

Here is the preseason Watchlist for N.C. Mr. Football, the state’s top high school football award.

Later this year, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh will announce the award on The Talking Preps Streaming Show.

During the season, the nominees will be updated on the show, which airs Tuesday, ultimately coming down to three finalists.

Note: players not on our preseason Watchlist can join the list as the weeks roll on.

2023 Preseason Mr. NC Football Nominees

Name

School

Class

Pos.

Bryce Baker

East Forsyth

Jr.

QB

Ben Black

Mallard Creek

Sr.

ATH

Christopher Daley II

East Lincoln

Jr.

RB

Jadyn Davis

Providence Day

Sr.

QB

Mason Fortune

Millbrook

Sr.

QB

Micah Gilbert

Charlotte Christian

Sr.

WR

Max Guest

AC Reynolds

Jr.

RB

Cayden Jones

Christ School

Sr.

LB

Isiah Jones

Rolesville

Sr.

RB

Jack Larsen

Charlotte Catholic

Sr.

TE

Zach Lawrence

Butler

Jr.

QB

Justin Little

Independence

Jr.

QB

Ben Mauney

Burns

Sr.

QB

Jonathan Paylor

Cummings

Sr.

ATH

Jordan Shipp

Providence Day

Sr.

WR

Jaden Smith

West Charlotte

Sr.

LB

Alex Taylor

Grimsley

Sr.

WR

Amaris Williams

Clinton

Sr.

DL

Jordan Young

Monroe

Jr.

ATH

Malcolm Ziglar

Fuquay-Varina

Sr.

DB