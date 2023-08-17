Who’s the best high school football player in the state. Meet the nominees for Mr. Football
Here is the preseason Watchlist for N.C. Mr. Football, the state’s top high school football award.
Later this year, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh will announce the award on The Talking Preps Streaming Show.
During the season, the nominees will be updated on the show, which airs Tuesday, ultimately coming down to three finalists.
Note: players not on our preseason Watchlist can join the list as the weeks roll on.
2023 Preseason Mr. NC Football Nominees
Name
School
Class
Pos.
Bryce Baker
East Forsyth
Jr.
QB
Ben Black
Mallard Creek
Sr.
ATH
Christopher Daley II
East Lincoln
Jr.
RB
Jadyn Davis
Providence Day
Sr.
QB
Mason Fortune
Millbrook
Sr.
QB
Micah Gilbert
Charlotte Christian
Sr.
WR
Max Guest
AC Reynolds
Jr.
RB
Cayden Jones
Christ School
Sr.
LB
Isiah Jones
Rolesville
Sr.
RB
Jack Larsen
Charlotte Catholic
Sr.
TE
Zach Lawrence
Butler
Jr.
QB
Justin Little
Independence
Jr.
QB
Ben Mauney
Burns
Sr.
QB
Jonathan Paylor
Cummings
Sr.
ATH
Jordan Shipp
Providence Day
Sr.
WR
Jaden Smith
West Charlotte
Sr.
LB
Alex Taylor
Grimsley
Sr.
WR
Amaris Williams
Clinton
Sr.
DL
Jordan Young
Monroe
Jr.
ATH
Malcolm Ziglar
Fuquay-Varina
Sr.
DB