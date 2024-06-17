Who is the best high school baseball player in the Columbus area? Vote now in our poll

Here’s your chance to vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2024 High School Baseball Player of the Year.

To vote, scroll down to our online poll (attached below). After verifying that you aren’t a robot, click on your choice.

Share the link to this article with your family and friends to encourage more folks to vote. The poll has no limit on the number of times a person can vote until the deadline at noon June 21. The Ledger-Enquirer will announce the winner on our social media accounts.

We invited each public and private high school in Muscogee County, Harris County, Chattahoochee County, Phenix City, Russell County and Smiths Station to nominate a baseball player for this poll. Now, it’s time for you to help determine the winner from these nominees: