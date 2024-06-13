Who is the best head coach in Steelers history?

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.

Tomlin’s extension puts him in a position to pass the iconic Chuck Noll for career wins and within two seasons of Noll’s record for years as head coach. No NFL franchise can boast the level of consistency the Steelers have had with Noll, Tomlin and Bill Cowher being the only head coaches the franchise has had going all the way back to 1969. A mark no other franchise can approach.

While Noll and Cowher are universally loved by Steelers fans, the same cannot be said for Tomlin. This is due to Tomlin’s lack of postseason success. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 and for many fans, this is unacceptable given the amount of talent Tomlin has had.

