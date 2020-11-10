The best of HC Mike Tomlin mic’d up is what every Steelers fan needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some rough news today when it was announced multiple players including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But if you have about 22 minutes of free time, this video will guarantee to improve your mood.

NFL Films put out this great highlight reel of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin mic’d up and it is all you need to get Steelers fans through a tough week. We particularly like the montage of Tomlin hip thrusts as Roethlisberger gets sacked and when he screams “let’s go #92, my kids wanna have a good Christmas!” to linebacker James Harrison.

