This handheld steamer works just as beautifully as it looks — and it’s perfect for traveling

I used to think handheld steamers for clothes were a waste of money, and I’m here to admit that I was completely wrong. While irons are useful and get the job done well, steamers work much faster at eliminating wrinkles and come with added benefits that irons don’t provide (more on that below).

Stamery may have created the best handheld steamer for clothes with its Cirrus X Handheld Steamer, and while it beautifully de-wrinkles and refreshes your clothes, it does so much more than meets the eye.

Steamery Steamery Cirrus X Handheld Steamer It's extremely lightweight and works with just the press of a button. It comes in three colors (onyx, cotton and lilac) and is the perfect size for home and travel use! $140 at Steamery

Steamery’s Cirrus X Handheld Steamer has quickly become my newest obsession thanks to its beautiful design and ease of use. I’ve tried handheld steamers and always thought they were either too clunky and cumbersome or just de-wrinkled my clothes way too slowly.

This powerful steamer put all of those prior concerns to rest and then some.

What I love most about this device is that it’s gentle on all fabrics — something that can’t be said for most irons. Since there’s no direct pressure from the steamer’s surface on your clothes, you’re not damaging your clothing and, instead, are just using steam to de-wrinkle and sanitize.

Here’s how it works: The steam lifts the textile fibers and allows them to regain their natural shape instead of pressing them down, which is what happens with an iron. The only advantage an iron has over a steamer is that it produces crisp lines and creases when you want them.

Credit: Steamery

You don’t need an ironing board or any flat surface to use the Steamery Cirrus X Handheld Steamer. Simply place your garment on a hanger, gently press the steamer against the fabric and hit the steam button to release the steam — that’s it! Make sure that the reservoir is filled with water to ensure you’re getting just enough steam to de-wrinkle your clothes.

The Cirrus X Handheld Steamer also has a few thoughtful design elements that make it a joy to use. It has a visible water level reservoir, a hanging loop, a simple on/off switch, a steam button, limescale traps and a stainless-steel front plate.

In the box, you get the Cirrus X Handheld Steamer, a steaming pad for added protection and a user manual.

