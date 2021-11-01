Best Halloween costumes from NFL Sunday

When NFL Sunday meets Halloween

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Halloween is always a special treat, but it’s an especially precious gem when it falls on an NFL Sunday. And these fan photos are proof in the pumpkin.

It didn’t matter if their NFL team won or lost — the day was already a standing-O victory when they walked out the door.

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(USA TODAY Network)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Story continues

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Best-dressed fans from a special Halloween NFL Sunday

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

1

1