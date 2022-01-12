Best guess when will Notre Dame hoist the College Football Playoff Trophy?

Last night Georgia slayed big, bad Alabama, finally Kirby Smart defeating his mentor, Nick Saban. The culmination of the season now has become the College Football Playoff Championship game and since it’s over, we’re turning our attention to the 2022 season.

With that in mind, it’s time to look ahead, especially for Notre Dame. A new era has begun and although Marcus Freeman’s debut didn’t go as many of us would liked, the program is still in a very place, one of the best in the country.

The championship drought however has stayed around since 1988, a fairly long time for a collegiate power. The question remains, when will the Irish hoist a championship trophy again?

For me, it seems like the time is coming, Freeman will be building a culture that breeds competition and ultimately winning. I’m just going to guess here that Freeman will be the one to break the drought. When, is the question and I’m going to guess it’s before the time he turns 40. That gives him 5 more years to get the job done, which I think he will do.

