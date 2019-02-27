Best guard in NFL? Patriots' Shaq Mason earns impressive Pro Football Focus grade originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots offensive line played very well during the 2018 regular season and throughout their run to Super Bowl LIII, and guard Shaq Mason was a huge reason for that success.

Mason was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded guard of the 2018 campaign, besting all of his peers across the NFL with an 82.7 overall grade.

The Patriots offensive line was PFF's fourth-highest graded unit for the regular season, and the group improved its performance in the playoffs by allowing only one sack of quarterback Tom Brady through three postseason games. New England's offensive line also played a leading role in the team crushing opponents on the ground with 485 rushing yards in the playoffs.

The whole league passed on Mason in the 2015 NFL Draft before the Patriots finally selected the Georgia Tech product in the fourth round (131st overall). The Patriots also picked defensive end Trey Flowers in the fourth round of that draft, helping make the 2015 class one of the team's best in recent years.

