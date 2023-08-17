'Best group of QBs anywhere': Super 11 Bartram Trail QB Riley Trujillo awaits big matchups

For Riley Trujillo, the inspiration started early.

Year after year, quarterback after quarterback, the signal-callers at nearby Bartram Trail made the breakthrough to the next level, all while leading the Bears in playoff runs.

"Those were huge guys," Trujillo said. "I definitely looked up to them."

Maybe, someday, he wondered, he might become one of them.

Someday is now for the Bartram Trail quarterback, the latest selection to the Times-Union's annual Super 11 list for the top-rated senior prospects in Northeast Florida high school football.

Committed to UCF, Trujillo enters his senior season among the top 45 quarterback recruits in the nation for the major recruiting analysts, leading a Bartram Trail team with championship aspirations after going 12-1 and qualifying for the Class 4S regional final in 2022.

When he started playing quarterback in the mid-2010s, the star Bears were Joey Gatewood and Riley Smith, who helped Bartram Trail to a state final in 2017 and went on to college football at Auburn and Boise State, respectively.

Now, in 2023, Trujillo is now the next Bartram Trail quarterback to inspire the next generation. And he's not alone: He's among a half-dozen senior quarterbacks in Northeast Florida already committed to major colleges, and that makes every Friday night a little more fun. Among the already-committed QBs on his schedule this year are St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett (Wake Forest) and Mandarin's Tramell Jones (Florida State), with several others likely to play NCAA football in the future.

"I absolutely believe that Jacksonville has the best group of quarterbacks anywhere in the country," he said.

STEPPING UP EARLY

Bartram Trail QB Riley Trujillo (11) looks to pass during a game with Mainland at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach.

Trujillo said he began at running back before changing positions in Pop Warner, but quarterback was always his dream spot on the field.

"I loved being the distributor, getting my hands on the ball. and I loved having my hands on a football every day," Trujillo said.

In northwestern St. Johns County, he got the chance to learn in a system that's produced a near-unbroken string of future college quarterbacks. The line began with Kyle Parker (Clemson) in the mid-2000s and never slowed down, including not only Gatewood and Smith but also record-setters like Nathan Peterman. In all, every primary starting quarterback going back to 2005 has ended up playing college football.

Trujillo didn't let a less-than-auspicious beginning get in his way. He split the snaps during Bartram Trail's 2021 preseason opener, a 25-7 loss at Riverside that left some wondering whether the school's success behind center might soon be drying up.

Not a chance. He just needed a little more time, and a little more confidence. By the end of that 2021 season, he was already firmly on track, completing more than 60 percent of his passes.

"I was a younger kid trying to go lead 17, 18-year-old guys when I was like 15," he said. "It was kind of a challenge stepping up."

BEARS' RUN GOING STRONG

Trujillo hasn't needed long to win the praise of the Bears' new coach, Cory Johns, who moved across from Nature Coast during the winter in place of original Bartram Trail coach Darrell Sutherland.

"Riley's probably one of the most physically talented kids that I've ever coached," Johns said.

Trujillo's physical talents extend beyond the football field. He also lined up for Bartram Trail basketball this winter, pulling down 7.1 rebounds per game on the court.

Based on his growth, 2023 could be his best season yet. Last year, his completion percentage dipped slightly (57 percent), but he inflicted much more damage on defenses as he grew more comfortable with the offense. He passed for 15 touchdowns and 1,910 yards, and emerged as a serious rushing threat with 710 yards on the ground and five scores.

He's also limited his turnovers, throwing only five interceptions last year across 13 games against opponents like Buchholz, Daytona Beach Mainland and Tallahassee Lincoln.

Beyond Bartram Trail, Trujillo isn't planning to move far away from the fields where he started out. With more than two dozen offers, he committed in March to the UCF, eyeing a future at the Bounce House as the Knights open a new chapter in the Big 12. Bartram Trail's streak of college football quarterbacks keeps going strong.

"Definitely the atmosphere, the crazy energy there, and the coaches I've built relationships with, all that's been great [at UCF]," Trujillo said. "It just feels like home."

QB Riley Trujillo

School: Bartram Trail

Height/weight: 6-4, 215

Recruiting status: Committed to UCF.

BARTRAM TRAIL COLLEGE SIGNINGS, STARTING QUARTERBACKS

For the last 18 seasons, Bartram Trail's primary quarterback has gone on to play college football. (The Bears employed a quarterback rotation from 2014-17.)

Kyle Parker 2005-07 Clemson Jason Young 2008 Tiffin Nathan Peterman 2009-11 Tennessee P.J. Blazejowski 2012-13 Furman Jordan Smith 2014-16 Gardner-Webb Joey Gatewood 2014-17 Auburn Riley Smith 2015-17 Boise State Chad Dodson 2018-19 Pittsburg St. Santino Marucci 2020 Wake Forest Riley Trujillo 2021-23 UCF (committed)

