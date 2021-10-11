Best Greg Rousseau plays vs. Chiefs Week 5
Best Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau plays vs. Chiefs during Week 5 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The 49ers are one of the teams who have a bye in Week Six. But when they get back to practice, they’ll be a little healthier in the secondary. San Francisco has activated cornerback Davontae Harris off of injured reserve. Harris joined the team in August when San Francisco claimed him off waivers from Baltimore [more]
Getting Everett back in the lineup should provide a boost.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
Philadelphia Eagles sign linebacker Christian Elliss and the one undrafted free agent that got away, tight end Noah Togiai to the practice squad
At this point we may need to consider that Tom Brady was sent here from another planet.
With each passing day, Urban Meyer is showing that the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars is too big for him.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
Kadarius Toney was having the best game of his career on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he then made a mistake that will be talked about more than his performance.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it. Facing second and 10 [more]
This was a truly horrendous play from the Texans.
With 22 days to go until the window for making 2021 trades closes, it’s impossible not to wonder whether the Browns will be looking to make a move. It wouldn’t be a move to make the team better for the playoff run. It would be a move to close the book on a chapter that, [more]
Nick Saban's grand idea first left Trevon Diggs feeling hurt, but the Alabama coach ended up putting the future Cowboys CB on a track toward stardom.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
The Steelers have to brace for life without JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Alabaman refused to shake hands with the Briton after being knocked out in the 11th round in Las Vegas