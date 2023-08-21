The best Greek white wines to discover beyond assyrtiko

I was lucky enough recently to visit wineries on the volcanic island of Santorini, north of Crete in the southern Aegean Sea. The grape which dominates the winemaking here is white assyrtiko, its vines trained in distinctive round baskets on the ground, the fruit sheltering in the middle and the plant holding on tight to the tiny amount of moisture it receives, usually just salty sea mists (rainfall is perilously low).

Santorini’s assyrtiko is assertive. These are white wines of exceptional purity, whistle-clean with crisp lemon, lemon verbena, light peach or apricot and a mouthwatering saline hit on the finish. It’s delectable; as good a match for grilled fish and seafood as any in the world. And with old vineyards producing very low volumes of fruit it’s not cheap – dazzling, brilliant, complex and age-worthy, it’s something of a treat. A cheaper, more gentle (if less exciting) introduction to this grape is possible in the generally simpler versions made on the Greek mainland (Aldi has two examples which come in under xxx)

Greek wines are much more widely available in the UK of late; sales here in 2022 were up by a whopping 96.2 per cent from the average of the previous five years. Focussing on the whites – I’ll cover Greek reds later this summer – you should try the aromatic moschofilero and the citrussy roditis, and I made a fine discovery in the delicious vidiano below. That comes from one important UK source of Greek wine, Maltby & Greek (maltbyandgreek.com). And members of The Wine Society should certainly check out the inspiring Greek range there.

I’d match any of the wines below with a wide range of salads and vegetables such as bell peppers, green beans and courgettes as well as fish. And they’d be good with eggs – try one with Diana Henry’s strapatsatha Greek eggs with tomatoes.

Greek whites to try:

Found Moschofilero-Roditis 2022, Peloponnese, Greece

12.5%, Marks & Spencer, £8.50

From M&S’s Found range of more unusual wine styles, a blend of two local grapes both grown at relatively high altitude. It delivers lychees and rosewater hints in an exotic style a bit like Argentina’s torrontes. Chill well as an aperitif.

Kir-Yianni Paranga White 2022, Macedonia, Greece

12.5%, Telegraph Wine Cellar, £13.65 down to £12 until 28 August or £10.80 each as a case of 12 bottles

Here the malagousia grape gives apricot, lychee and floral jasmine notes, while its partner in the blend, roditis, lends zippy, crisp acidity. I like this wine with mild and salty cheeses (to include feta) and salads.

Zacharias Assyrtiko 2022, Peloponnese, Greece

14%, Waitrose, £12.49

Very pure, clean and crisp assyrtiko, lacking the complexity of the pricier Santorini style but appealing nonetheless. It’s like a shot of lemon and sharp green apple. One for seafood.

Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano 2022, Crete, Greece

13%, maltbyandgreek.com, £17.50; wineandgreene.com, £17.95; strictlywine.co.uk, £17.99

Wonderfully succulent, tangy white made from the old and rare Cretan variety vidiano which is enjoying a revival on the island. From its apricot and honeysuckle aroma to flavours of passion fruit and pink grapefruit, this is a summery delight. The Wine Society currently has the more herbal, aniseed-tinged 2021 vintage of this wine for £14.95 (13.5%).

The Society’s Exhibition Assyrtiko 2021, Santorini, Greece

13%, The Wine Society, £17.50

Very fine white made at the excellent Artemis Karamolegos winery on Santorini, from the fruit of very old vines. Here’s the classic peach, citrus and saline dab of the island’s assyrtiko and a wonderfully long, pure and refreshing finish. One of the best partners for grilled white fish and seafood around.