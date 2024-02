Best of Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet arrivals in images

Music's biggest night: The Grammys

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammys took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. The rainy California weather didn’t put a damper on the fashion statements. Here’s a look at the best of the best from the red carpet…

The Blind Boys of Alabama

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kandi Buruss

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jessie Jo Dillon

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Queen Sheba

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Aja Monet

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Omar Akram

4. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Veondre Mitchell

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rufus Wainwright

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

AleMor and Wizzmer

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Haley Kalil

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Keltie Knight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Keltie Knight attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Haley Kalil

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Analisse Rodriguez

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kyla Moscovich

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ella Balinska

. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kira Kosarin

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jay Weinberg and Chloe Howcroft

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Mr. Sipp

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelly Osbourne

. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dawn Richard

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Andrew Watt

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Charlotte Lawrence

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Laverne Cox

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Victoria Monet

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lainey Wilson

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Leah Talabi

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shawn Crahan

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Landon Barker

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Eryn Allen Kane

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Matthew Setzer and Beth Morrison

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sheila E.

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Carly Pearce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Lady London attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Carly Pearce

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bonnie McKee

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dua Lipa

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Finneas

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Robert Kraft

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lachi

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kat Graham

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fantasia Barrino

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Coco Jones

. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ed Sheeran and Aaron Dessner

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Alexis Roderick, Della Joel, Remy Joel, and Billy Joel

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jack Antonoff

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Mark Ronson

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billy Joel

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Larkin Poe

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jelly Roll

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Olivia Rodrigo

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kylie Minogue

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Summer Walker

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Heidi Klum

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

