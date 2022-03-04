The best golfer in the world missed a baffling 10-inch putt

Jon Rahm is the best golfer alive.

And yet, on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rahm missed a 10-inch putt.

After the miss, Rahm chalked it up to a disappointing mental error.

Rahm has held the No. 1 spot in the Official Golf World Rankings for 33 weeks after a relentlessly efficient 2021 season that saw him finish in the top-8 at all four majors, including a win at the U.S. Open.

But even the best golfer alive has a hiccup every once in a while.

On Thursday during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rahm lined up what should have been the easiest par putt of his day from 10 inches out. It did not go as planned.

Rahm double-clutched his gimme, and stunningly, missed from 10 inches. According to the PGA Tour, it was a shot with a 99.96% make-percentage, and the shortest miss on Tour so far this season.

After his round, Rahm was clearly frustrated with the misstep.

"I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world, but no, it's as simple as it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't. I just simply didn't stop," Rahm told reporters. "I don't know. It was very odd.

"I've seen many things. I've seen the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you're not paying attention. I've seen so many things from a foot. I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don't really take a proper stance."

Despite the baffling miss, Rahm was still able to finish his round at even par, with plenty of time left to make up the gap between himself and the leaders over the weekend.

Still, in a sport where every stroke counts, it hurts to give an easy one away.

