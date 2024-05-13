Who was the best girls high school athlete in OKC area last week? Your votes decide

The Oklahoman's girls spring athletes of the week poll for May 7-13 presented by Landmark Fine Homes is now live at oklahoman.com.

Voting is open until noon Sunday.

The winner of last week’s poll was Destiny Downing of Community Christian track and field.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

Girls athletes of the week

Emily Cloutier, Sr., Mustang track: She won the Class 6A title in the pole vault as she cleared 12 feet, 8 inches on Friday at Western Heights. Cloutier set the state record at regionals after clearing 13-2.

Preslee Hartsock, Jr., Community Christian soccer: With 2:58 left, Hartsock scored the go-ahead goal in Community Christian’s 3-1 state finals victory against Casady. She helped the Royals claim their first girls soccer state championship.

Kayvon Nubine, Sr., Edmond Memorial track: She broke the Class 6A state meet record in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday. The Pittsburg (Kansas) State signee won in 13.70 seconds as she edged Edmond North senior and defending champion Inara Ukawuba, who finished in 13.74.

Julia McBride, Jr., Edmond North soccer: McBride fueled the Huskies’ offense as they secured their first girls soccer state title since 2011. She provided both of Edmond North’s goals in a 2-1 state finals victory over Norman North.

