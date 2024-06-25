Who was the best girls athlete of the spring sports season in Centre County? Vote now!

The spring sports season has come to a close for Centre County athletes and it’s time to name an athlete of the season.

Centre County athletes excelled throughout the final season of the academic year.

The CDT is asking readers to vote for their favorite athletes of the spring season. Below are the eight nominees for girls athlete of the season, submitted by their school’s athletic directors. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy did not submit athletes for the poll.

Please remember that this poll (located at the bottom of this story) is just for fun and non-scientific. In fact, you can vote as many times as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 p.m. July 2.

Here are the nominees, presented in alphabetical order:

Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle softball

Sierra Albright led the way for Bald Eagle from the circle this year, earning 20 wins for the Eagles. She pitched 166.2 innings, while giving up only 35 earned runs. She struck out 267 batters and only walked 35 as she reached career totals of 58 wins and 728 Ks.

Sienna Barnhart, Bellefonte softball

Bellefonte softball’s Sienna Barnhart was excellent in the batter’s box for the Raiders this year. She batted .413 and got on base at a .493 clip, while posting 26 hits, six home runs and 30 RBIs on the season.

Alivia Bizarri, Philipsburg-Osceola softball

Alivia Bizarri helped Philipsburg-Osceola from the circle and at the plate for the Mountaineers this season. She finished with 25 hits and 24 RBIs while having a .391 batting average and .467 on-base percentage. She racked up 150 strikeouts and had an ERA of 2.65 as a pitcher this season.

Taylor Brown, Bellefonte softball

Bellefonte’s Taylor Brown had hits in nearly 50% of her at-bats this season as a major part of the team’s offense. She batted .492 with a .579 on-base percentage, totaling 30 hits, five home runs and 33 RBIs. She also helped the team in the field in a major way, finishing with a .986 fielding percentage.

Taylor Bumgardner, Penns Valley softball

Few pitchers in the county could reach the level that Taylor Bumgardner did for the Rams this spring. She finished her seasons with 300 strikeouts as a junior and was a first team East All-Conference player in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.

Olivia Miller, State College lacrosse

State High lacrosse earned a District 6 title this spring with plenty of help from Olivia Miller. She forced her 100th career turnover during the year, leading a high-level Lions’ defense and earning first team all-conference.

Ava Stere, Bald Eagle softball

Bald Eagle’s Ava Stere excelled at the dish and was consistently able to put the ball in play for the Eagles. She batted .434 with 33 hits, 19 RBIs, nine doubles, four home runs and only seven strikeouts for Bald Eagle this season in her 76 at-bats. She brought her career totals to 13 home runs and 129 hits this year.

Abby Stitzer, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Abby Stitzer racked up three postseason medals in the 800 this season for the school’s track and field team. She was the LHAC and District 6 Champion in the event and took home eighth place at the state meet in Shippensburg.