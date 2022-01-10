The best general manager candidates for the NFL’s 2022 hiring cycle

While the head coach hiring cycle is sure to get a ton of attention, the general manager hiring cycle is also about to heat up. With David Gettleman expected to announce his retirement on Monday, there is at least one position open. Another position just became available, with the Chicago Bears firing Ryan Pace.

A third available position also comes from the NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings firing Rick Spielman.

With all of these moves, who are some names to watch for general manager positions during this off-season?

New England Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf

(Evan Siegle/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

Eliot Wolf spent the bulk of his NFL career with one franchise: The Green Bay Packers. Wolf started with the organization as a pro personnel assistant back in 2004, when his father was the general manager. He moved his way up to become the assistant director of pro personnel in 2008, and ultimately became the team’s director of football operations.

He moved to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and spent two seasons as the team’s assistant general manager. The past few seasons, he has been with the New England Patriots as a scouting consultant. But his experience and time in the division might open the door to a general manager position.

Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite putting together a roster that made a trip to the Super Bowl, Thomas Dimitroff was let go as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons a season ago. But Dimitroff’s tenure in Atlanta was successful, as the Falcons made the playoffs in six seasons during his 13 years with the organization.

This past season saw Dan Quinn, the head coach who was also fired alongside Dimitroff, turn his fortunes around as the defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys. Now that Quinn’s name has surfaced as a potential head coaching candidate, perhaps it is time for Dimitroff to get a second look.

Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan

(Grant Halverson-USA TODAY Sports Copyright)

Former NFL linebacker Dan Morgan is one of the names that keeps rising in front office circles. After his playing days drew to a close Morgan quickly shifted to the personnel side, starting out as a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks. It did not take lone for him to move up the ranks, as the Saints moved him to their assistant direction of pro personnel after just one year.

Morgan eventually spend three years as the director of pro personnel with the New Orleans Saints, and then three more years as the director of player personnel with the Buffalo Bills.

This past season, Morgan served as the assistant general manager in Carolina with the Panthers. With Scott Fitterer currently in place in Carolina, now might be the time for Morgan to make his next move.

Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A name that comes up every hiring cycle is Louis Riddick, the former director of pro personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles and currently an analyst with ESPN.

After his playing career, Riddick moved to the personnel side and worked for two different organizations, Washington and Philadelphia. During his four seasons as the director of player personnel with the Eagles, Riddick helped assemble the “Dream Team,” a talented roster that ultimately fell short of expectations.

During the last hiring cycle, Riddick interviewed for both the Houston and Detroit general manager positions. This could be the cycle where Riddick makes the move back to the league.

Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi

Mike Borgonzi’s name is another that keeps cropping up during discussions of potential general managers. A member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ front office since 2009, Borgonzi was promoted to assistant general manger this past season after serving as the team’s director of football operations.

Looking at the moves the Chiefs have made during his time with the organization you can see why Borgonzi’s name pops up during these discussions. You certainly know the names at the top of the drafts, but Borgonzi reportedly played a role in some later-round selections, such as L’Jarius Sneed, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce.

Last year’s promotion, and his tenure with the team, is a nod to how the organization views him. But opportunities to take over a franchise do not come around every day.

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen

Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to interview Carolina Panthers

Joe Schoen has spent the bulk of his NFL career in the AFC East, including some time under Bill Parcells with the Miami Dolphins as a national scout. He worked his way up the ranks in Miami, ultimately becoming the team’s director of player personnel.

Schoen ultimately moved to Buffalo to become the team’s assistant general manager, working alongside Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to help craft a roster that has won back-to-back AFC East titles. Schoen also assisted with the evaluation and selection of Josh Allen, a pick that was not viewed in the best light when made.

Beane said that Schoen that he is “going to be a general manager,” and this could be the cycle where that prediction comes true.

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown

(AP Photo)

Currently the director of college scouting, Morocco Brown has put together an impressive resume for a general manager position. That resume earned Brown some interviews this past offseason, including with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, spending seven years as the team’s assistant director of pro personnel from 2001 until 2007. He then moved to Washington, serving as the director of pro personnel until 2013.

After that stop in the NFC East, Brown moved to Cleveland, spending two seasons as the team’s vice president of player personnel. Ultimately, he moved to the Colts, and during his tenure Indianapolis made a number of notable draft selections under his direction. Players such as Darius Leonard, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson and Michael Pittman Jr., just to name a few.

Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is another name to watch this cycle. After starting out on the coaching side, Smith transitioned to a personnel role with the Denver Broncos in 2000, serving as the team’s director of pro personnel. After working in that capacity for six seasons, Smith moved to the Houston Texans as their general manager, and at the time he was hired Smith was just 36 years old, making him the youngest GM in the league.

During his tenure Smith handled multiple roles, including salary cap management and budgeting. That was reflected in the title change that took place in 2012, as he was named the executive vice president of football operations in addition to his general manager duties.

Smith announced at the end of 2017 that he was taking a leave of absence to be with his wife, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. His wife Tiffany passed away at the end of 2019.

Since then, Smith has interviewed for a few GM positions, including with the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps this is the season where he makes a return to the NFL.

Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: 'I know what it takes to win and I'll never back down from that' - cleveland.com

If an organization is looking to go outside of the box a little bit, their attention might turn to the Cleveland Browns.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is currently the vice president of football operations with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to serving in this role, he was with the San Francisco 49ers as their director of football research and development. He also spent time with the team as their manager for research and development. While in San Francisco, Adofo-Mensah worked to implement analytical methods for in-game strategy and player evaluation.

Before his football career, Adofo-Mensah was a derivatives trader with Credit Suisse, trading energy commodities. He graduated from Princeton with a Bachelor’s degree in economics, and obtained a Master’s degree in economic from Stanford.

Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds

(AP Photo)

Ed Dodds is another member of the Indianapolis Colts’ front office that could find himself in a general manager’s role sooner rather than later. Dodds cut his teeth out west, spending four years in Oakland as a scout with the Raiders. He then made the move to Seattle with the Seahawks, spending ten season in the Pacific Northwest as a scout and personnel executive.

Dodds then moved to Indianapolis, being hired back in 2017 and serving alongside Chris Ballard with the Colts.

Former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sport)

Another candidate with experience in the role is John Dorsey, who served as general manager for two different teams. His first stint took place in Kansas City, where he served as the Chiefs’ GM for four seasons. Dorsey moved from Kansas City and the AFC West to Cleveland and the AFC North, spending three years with the Browns in that role.

During his Cleveland tenure, Dorsey was part of the group that drafted Baker Mayfield first-overall.

Since leaving the Browns, Dorsey has served as a consultant, including with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season.

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche

Philadelphia Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP-football ops, hire Dave Caldwell to front office

As analysts we are not supposed to have rooting interests, but as a former lawyer I cannot help but root for Catherine Raîche.

Raîche began her career as an attorney, practicing in business law for a firm in Montreal. In 2015 she moved to the CFL, taking an intern position with the Montreal Alouettes. She quickly moved into a new role, becoming the team’s coordinator of football administration just a few months later.

In 2017 she was promoted to assistant general manager for the Alouettes, becoming the first woman to serve as a CFL assistant general manager.

In January of 2018, Raîche moved to the Toronto Argonauts, becoming the team’s director of football administration. She left that role in 2019, joining the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in a front office role.

Raîche made the move to the NFL in the summer of 2019, being hired as a football operations coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. She was promoted to her current role in 2021, making her the highest ranking woman on the personnel side in league history.

Just 32 years old, this might be a little early for Raîche to secure a general manager position. But that day is coming.

Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown

Bills Interview Trey Brown For GM Role

If Trey Brown looks familiar, you might recognize him from an ad campaign for Microsoft Surface tablets. But his potential as a general manager in the NFL is going to be realized at some point.

When his short playing career ended, Brown moved quickly to the scouting side in the NFL. He started as a scouting assistant with the New England Patriots before becoming an area scout with the team for two seasons.

Brown then joined the Philadelphia Eagles, serving first as an area scout before becoming the team’s director of college scouting. He served in that role for three seasons, and during the 2017 hiring cycle was interviewed for the general manager position with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown then moved to two different startup leagues. He first served as the executive vice president of football operations with the Birmingham Iron, and after a season in that role he became the director of player personnel with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

When the XFL folded, Brown returned to the NFL, being hired as a scout with the Cincinnati Bengals. But given his experience, he is likely to secure some interviews for GM roles this hiring cycle.

Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro scouting Adrian Wilson

Once upon a time, Adrian Wilson prowled the middle of the field for the Arizona Cardinals, spending over a decade with the team as a hard-hitting safety. But when his playing days ended, Wilson moved to the personnel side, starting out as a regional scout with the team in 2015.

After spending four years in that role, Wilson became the team’s director of pro scouting. Wilson worked in that job for two seasons before sliding into his current role as the team’s vice president of pro scouting.

San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Adam Peters has spent almost two decades in the NFL, and is currently the assistant general manager with the San Francisco 49ers. He played college football for UCLA, and began his NFL career with the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He served as both a pro scout and an area scout with the organization during his tenure, giving him experience in both the college scouting realm as well as the pro scouting realm.

Peters moved to the Denver Broncos in 2009, first as a regional scout and later as a national scout. In 2013 he was promoted to the team’s assistant director of college scouting, and after two years in that role he was named Denver’s director of college scouting.

The 49ers hired him in 2017 as their vice president of player personnel, and he was promoted to assistant general manager last year. That promotion came after he went through a round of interviews for the vacant Carolina Panthers general manager job. His lengthy NFL resume probably opens the door to yet more interviews this cycle.

