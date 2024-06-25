The best Gareth Southgate memes

Gareth Southgate may not have provided silverware or swashbuckling football, but he has offered England supporters some exquisite memes.

Thanks to the double-edged sword that is social media, fans across the country can vent their frustrations over the current state of the England football team on the international stage. While some take this freedom too far, others take a more light-hearted approach.

The Three Lions' difficult Euro 2024 campaign to date has only increased the volume of world-class memes at our fingertips. If you don't laugh, you'll certainly cry.

Here are the best Gareth Southgate memes currently on the market.

Despite the current backlash against England's boss, Southgate does have talents. However, tactical ingenuity is certainly not one of them. England fans are all too familiar with that already.

if Southgate ran a Domino's pic.twitter.com/M3AoAbLRju — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 20, 2024

Southgate’s notes during the match have been leaked pic.twitter.com/tTHl7OOyrB — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 20, 2024

Gareth Southgate trying to think of another tactic other than sitting back after taking a lead pic.twitter.com/9FYZRqu8MC — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 20, 2024

•Southgate explaining to everyone he’s got a few tactics tricks up his sleeve for the Euros• pic.twitter.com/2Ovn4ZyEoK — SimpsonsEFL (@EflSimpsons) June 8, 2024

Everyone forced to watch Gareth Southgate's tactics: pic.twitter.com/rjx0MXKjjc — Pena Cartel 🗿 (@PenaCartel) June 20, 2024

Southgate's lack of personality is often a very good thing. It helps provide stability for an England squad that genuinely seem to appreciate and respect him.

However, it certainly doesn't aid his reputation, given the Three Lions' incredibly negative approach to winning football matches.

If Gareth Southgate was a meal deal pic.twitter.com/vfYXkcrcac — betclever (@betclever_) June 20, 2024

Gareth Southgate wears a high-vis to get in the loft. https://t.co/jbI7MUP9qv — 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) June 20, 2024

It's fair to say that Southgate's experimentation at Euro 2024 hasn't gone entirely to plan. Trent Alexander-Arnold's addition in midfield has been far from flawless, with Southgate left mourning the absence of his old favourite Kalvin Phillips following his torrid loan at West Ham United.

Southgate admitted that some of the difficulties that England have faced in the tournament have been due to having no natural replacement for Phillips. That hasn't gone down too well.

Gareth Southgate when someone asks about Kalvin Phillips pic.twitter.com/6wDC0WO39p — Jay⚡ (@Fedricogoat) June 25, 2024

Southgate telling his grandkids about Kalvin Phillips pic.twitter.com/Rw8yXuJeqf — dan (@whatdansaw) June 20, 2024

Kalvin Phillips in Gareth Southgate's head pic.twitter.com/kFs6Tcm3ZY — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) June 20, 2024

Despite naming a more experimental squad for Euro 2024, without the likes of Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson, Southgate has still been stubborn in his use of personnel.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton and Anthony Gordon have been largely ignored.

Palmer looking at Southgate on the bench: pic.twitter.com/cUoDUOM7Ti — JP (@JPMillwall2) June 20, 2024

Southgate when he sees Cole Palmer warming up. #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/HyzgG7cIx9 — betclever (@betclever_) June 20, 2024

Gareth Southgate put Kobbie Mainoo in the press conference and then decided not to pick him…



This guy man 💀 pic.twitter.com/nvg9Izxj2C — 🇨🇿 (@TheCzechLad) June 20, 2024

When the other coaches tell Gareth Southgate to give Anthony Gordon & Cole Palmer a chance… pic.twitter.com/QUcYMheDqJ — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) June 21, 2024

England are looking increasingly unlikely to win Euro 2024 and claim a first triumph in the competition, with Southgate likely to depart at the end of the tournament.

For some, that moment can't come quickly enough.

This image alone should be enough to sack southgate…. pic.twitter.com/U7eWEy23TJ — 🅰️nt 🆑are (@antclare78) June 21, 2024

Southgate wasting another major tournament with this squad. 6+ years I’ve wanted him gone… pic.twitter.com/qGwtbizO4m — FK (@FK09____) June 20, 2024