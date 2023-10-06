Best games to watch during Auburn’s bye week

We have made it to Week 6 of the college football season and while you won’t be able to watch your Auburn Tigers, there are several exciting matchups that you can check out.

It is an exciting weekend in the SEC with several games that will give teams a chance to prove they are for real, or to be exposed as pretenders.

Outside of the conference, we have one of the top games of the year as Texas and Oklahoma are facing off in the 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry. Two of the top Group of Five programs are set to meet in what could be a preview of the conference championship and a first-year head coach will get a chance to make a statement on a national stage.

Here is a look at six games you should consider watching.

Oklahoma (5-0) @ Texas (5-0)

When: 11 a.m. CT

Where to watch: ABC

The Red River Rivalry is one of the top rivalries in the sport and this one will have extra meaning as it’s the last one before the two programs depart for the SEC. Texas has already beaten Alabama and a win over Oklahoma would be another great step in their quest to make the playoff.

Oklahoma has looked much better in Year 2 of the Brent Venables era but this is their toughest test yet and gives them a chance to prove they are a legit contender after getting embarrassed last year by the Longhorns.

LSU (3-2) @ Missouri (5-0)

When: 11 a.m. CT

Where to watch: ESPN

LSU entered the season with sky-high expectations and so far they have not been able to match them, suffering two losses already. Their offense is as good as expected but the defense, particularly the secondary, has been dreadful.

Missouri has been one of the surprises of the season and they will have a great shot to keep their perfect start going. They have some of the best receivers in the league in Luther Burden III and Theo Weese Jr. and they match up extremely well with LSU.

Alabama (4-1) @ Texas A&M (4-1)

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: CBS

These two teams have split their last two matchups and this should be another close game. Alabama has found its offense identity after their scare against USF but the Texas A&M defense has a front seven that is capable of keeping them in check.

Kentucky (5-0) @ Georgia (5-0)

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where to watch: ESPN

Georgia struggled last week against Auburn while Kentucky blew out Florida. The Wildcats haven’t won in Athens since 2009 but with a strong rushing attack and a Georgia team that is still finding itself, they will have a chance. This should be a low-scoring game with both teams looking to establish the run.

Notre Dame (5-1) @ Louisville (5-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where to watch: ABC

Louisville has stormed out to a 5-0 start under new head coach Jeff Brohm, showing sometimes it is worth bringing a former player home. Notre Dame has had back-to-back close games and this will give Louisville a chance to pick up a major win at home.

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where to watch: FOX

These are two of the best teams in the Group of Five and it is a possible preview of the Mountain West title game. Wyoming has already beaten Texas Tech in Laremy and will now have a chance to knock off a ranked opponent.

