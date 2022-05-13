Best game of the 2022 NFL season? 'GMFB'

The Guardian

The schedule for the 2022 season was unveiled on Thursday night and there’s no shortage of delicious matchups on offer Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams will launch their Super Bowl title defense on 8 September against the Buffalo Bills. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP The NFL released its full 2022 schedule on Thursday night to add to what’s been a rollicking and unpredictable offseason. Here’s a lookahead to what should be some of the most entertaining matchups of the upcoming season. Week 1 Buffal