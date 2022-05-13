Best game of the 2022 NFL season? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what the best game of the 2022 NFL season is. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New England has a pair of joint practices on the schedule.
Aaron Rodgers' new deal with the Green Bay Packers makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now third on the list.
The schedule for the 2022 season was unveiled on Thursday night and there’s no shortage of delicious matchups on offer Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams will launch their Super Bowl title defense on 8 September against the Buffalo Bills. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP The NFL released its full 2022 schedule on Thursday night to add to what’s been a rollicking and unpredictable offseason. Here’s a lookahead to what should be some of the most entertaining matchups of the upcoming season. Week 1 Buffal
The top seed in the NFC could be decided by the Week 15 game between the Rams and Packers. Green Bay once again has an advantage, in more ways than one. Beyond the fact that the Packers play in a much weaker division (anything other than 6-0 against the Lions, Bears, and Vikings should be [more]
Half of Miami's draft class is now under contract.
Denny Carter examines how teams operate when they have the lead, and how those tendencies will impact running backs in 2022. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
Here is how we rank all 17 games on the Seahawks' 2022 schedule, from easiest to hardest.
The Titans announced 17 undrafted free agent signings on Friday.
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
When the Steelers beat the Browns on the final Monday night of the 2021 season, the differences between Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethliberger and Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t have been more stark. They apparently had one very important thing in common. Neither was thrilled with his team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was this [more]
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
The Steelers love playing on the biggest stage.
Despite an MVP season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 13-4 regular season record, the Packers game up short in last year’s postseason, losing to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in a low-scoring, 13-10 affair. The good news for Green Bay fans: despite some offseason hoopla, Rodgers is back, although he’ll be without star [more]
Let's break down every game to record the Patriots' final record.
Everyone knows the marquee matchups that await the NFL in 2022. But there are several games that even diehards will have a difficult time watching.
The #Chiefs' schedule has been revealed. What will the team's W-L record be in 2022? Vote in our poll:
The drama surrounding Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield is obvious, but there are many more aspects of the 2022 season to track.