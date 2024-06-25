🎥 The best and funniest viral moments from EURO 2024 so far 😂

As well as some stunning moments on the pitch, there has been plenty of hilarity off it at EURO 2024 so far this summer.

Limbs

The scenes inside the stadium when Kevin Csoboth netted Hungary’s late winner on Sunday night were a sight to behold.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS 🇭🇺❤️pic.twitter.com/saiXIwFBfG — Hungarian Football Xtra (@HunFootballXtra) June 23, 2024

Look who’s back

Remember the England fan who fell asleep in Frankfurt and had a beer balanced on his head last week? We’re pleased to report that he made a full recovery from his hangover.

Generational talent

Speaking of beers, this Scotland fan has mastered the art of hands-free drinking. Do not try this at home.

Would prob nip her for that pic.twitter.com/rvYvzHjnu2 — Nicola 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Nicolafaddy) June 22, 2024

EURO 2024 won’t be the same without the Tartan Army.

Mad respect

Hungary’s 100th-minute goal sent Steve Clarke’s side home on Sunday night, and these Hungary fans made a point of saluting the bagpipe-playing Scots on their way out of the stadium.

🤝 Nothing but respect. 🇭🇺 Hungary fans sing "No Scotland, no party" to Scottish fans leaving the stadium.#BBCFootball #Euro2024 #SCOHUN pic.twitter.com/eHmvCkzkyf — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 23, 2024

Saxual healing

Scotland don’t have the only musically talented fans at the Euros. This saxophone-playing German has popped up all over the place, and is arguably the tournament’s MVP.

Pole position

They weren’t lying when they wrote “restricted view” on this Poland fan’s ticket at the Berlin Olympiastadion.

And after his side lost 3-1 to Austria, perhaps he didn’t have such a bad seat after all.

Anything you can do

One of the best things about international tournaments is fans gathering en masse in the city before games, and creating a hell of an atmosphere.

Like these Dutch fans, whose pre-match choreo in Leipzig was better than anything served up on the pitch during Friday’s bore draw with France.

Die niederländischen Fans bringen die Wände in der Leipziger City zum Wackeln. Es geht nach Links, es geht nach Rechts. #NEDFRA #Euro2024 #Leipzig #LVZ pic.twitter.com/YOfRKtANvd — LVZ (@LVZ) June 21, 2024

And these Türkiye fans created a carnival atmosphere in Dortmund on Saturday ahead of their game with Portugal too.

Yes, that is Patrick from Spongebob Square Pants dangling off this guy’s moustache. No, we don’t know why.

só dá maluco nessa Euro kkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/Ap8SVkzrAL — Goleada da Zoeira (@goleadadazoeira) June 22, 2024

Worth it

We don’t condone people running on the pitch unauthorised at football matches, but if you are going to do it, you should at least get a selfie with one of football’s most iconic players.

This young pitch invader hilariously tried to dodge the authorities after grabbing a priceless selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo 🤳 🇵🇹 🎥 yakupcinar pic.twitter.com/7vCkRRD5gc — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 24, 2024

O resultado de uma das invasões 🤳 pic.twitter.com/f9cq79DOYh — B24 (@B24PT) June 22, 2024

This kid was pretty awestruck by Ronaldo too.

The race is on

We already knew that Own Goal was having an incredible tournament, with Samet Akaydin’s for Türkiye on Saturday taking the number of OGs up to six this summer already.

In the history of the World Cup and European Championship, only the 2018 World Cup (12) and Euro 2020 (11) have seen more own goals than #Euro2024 (6). We've still got 28 games (plus the second 45 minutes of #TURPOR) left in this tournament… pic.twitter.com/eQ3i2EYu1b — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 22, 2024

But it looks like VAR saw all these OGs and said “Hold my beer”.

Own Goal this, Own goal that. No one is talking about VAR having a generational tournament so far 😤 pic.twitter.com/fppX5YUlZ7 — 433 (@433) June 24, 2024

Food Wars III

That match in Dortmund saw another chapter in the food wars, with Portugal and Türkiye fans both insisting their scran is better.

Portekiz maçı öncesi yemek atışmalarına katılan taraftarımız:

"Baklava > Pastel De Nata" 🇹🇷😎 pic.twitter.com/0knq72lFpY — FutbolArena (@futbolarena) June 22, 2024

We’ll let you decide who won that one.

Not all heroes wear capes

There was a scary moment in the Hungary v Scotland game on Sunday night, when Hungary striker Barnabás Varga took a horrible blow to the head and had to be taken to hospital.

And it was thanks to the quick-thinking of Dominik Szoboszlai that Varga got the urgent medical attention he needed.

Dominik Szoboszlai was an unsung hero for Hungary against Scotland ❤ He ran over to the medical staff, grabbed their stretcher, and made them hurry over to Barnabás Varga. After Kevin Csoboth scored to win it for Hungary, Szoboszlai handed him Varga's jersey to hold up to the… pic.twitter.com/7voLSGGLxv — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 23, 2024

Hungary Head Coach Marco Rossi has issued a positive update on the condition of Barnabás Varga ❤️🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/DhBZXi4t3r — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 24, 2024

Get well soon.

The food wars continue

Spain may have got the better of Italy on the pitch, but the Italians reckon their food is unbeatable, and they might well have a point.

The food banter between countries at the Euros has been legendary 😂👏 (via di_zerotre/IG, @jacob_culshaw) pic.twitter.com/8s9Bma3o35 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2024

Alternative match highlights

You won’t find a more perfect summary of that match in Gelsenkirchen than this.

Spain vs Italy highlightspic.twitter.com/8spF0v3mU9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 20, 2024

Poor Riccardo Calafiori.

pic.twitter.com/7XNa4Wurn4 — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) June 21, 2024

OG, OG, OG, oi, oi, oi

That unfortunate error from the Italy defender means Own Goal is now top scorer at the tournament.

Own goal having a generational tournament 💪😅 pic.twitter.com/Xj04Pj5iSs — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 20, 2024

Rumours are that Manchester City have lodged a £100m bid.

Royal Rumble

La Roja’s players were congratulated on their victory by the King of Spain, who couldn’t believe that Lamine Yamal is only 16.

It’s never coming home

It was a day to forget for England, who squandered a 1-0 lead to draw with Denmark in disappointing fashion.

The Danish fans were in full troll mode before the game had even begun.

"England, England, it's never coming home" 🎶 Danish fans clearly expressing their feelings before the match against England 😅 pic.twitter.com/X3RKgfYRkd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 20, 2024

Danes singing: “You’re just a shit part of Scotland.” Brutal. pic.twitter.com/aKhZMrp1D5 — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) June 20, 2024

Luckily for one England fan, the strength of Germany’s beer means he probably won’t remember the game.

Keys to the city

Scotland fans, on the other hand, were told they are welcome back in Köln any time by the city’s mayor.

A message from the mayor of Cologne which makes you so proud to be Scottish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 Danke, @HenrietteReker 🤝#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/CK6gIzKOsX — Football Scotland ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Football_Scot) June 20, 2024

Their bar tabs alone must have provided the local economy with a huge boost.

Gareth Southgate: England manager

How about this for a brilliant example of art imitating life.

Gareth Southgate leaving the stadium tonight…pic.twitter.com/KwNllpkj2p — Stu’s Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) June 20, 2024

If you have never seen the 2001 movie Mike Bassett: England Manager, you really should do something about that.

Duolingo

If you were already impressed by Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana’s crazy accent switch in the mixed zone the other day, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

amadou onana going from french to german to french to dutch to english part 3849 https://t.co/vb60wAguny pic.twitter.com/k50uVXlmYo — jo (@lassoleil) June 19, 2024

Chip off the old block

And 1992 European Championship winner Peter Schmeichel interviewing his son Kasper after Denmark’s draw with England made football fans of a certain age all watery eyed.

"I do a lot of post-match interviews, but I never do this." 😍 This moment between Peter Schmeichel and his son Kasper is the best ❤️ @Pschmeichel1 | @kschmeichel1 pic.twitter.com/WsfW6tBdFy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2024

That’s a low blow

This Albania fan knew exactly where to hit the Italians where it hurts when the two nations met in Dortmund on matchday one.

Albania fans are snapping spaghetti in front of Italian fans ahead of their match tonight… only at the Euros 😅🍝 (via @kos_data) pic.twitter.com/AqSfJ6vZPV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 15, 2024

And that joke was copied by this Austrian fan, who taunted his French counterparts in Düsseldorf on Monday.

Austrian fans snapping baguettes in front of French fans😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/6qWsrNBUOe — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 17, 2024

Culinary exploration

Food has been a theme at the tournament so far. On Wednesday, these Switzerland fans enjoyed a nice fondue on the steps of the Köln cathedral ahead of their match with Scotland, because why not?

Germany’s Joshua Kimmich was so hungry on Wednesday that he tried to take a bite out of Manuel Neuer’s head.

Here was an England fan’s reaction to trying German Currywurst for the first time.

An England fan tries Currywurst for the first time 😂🇩🇪 #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Y3cY6l6Ye3 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 17, 2024

Nap time

This England fan must have eaten a bit too much Currywurst, as he fell asleep in the stadium during Sunday’s win over Serbia and woke up all alone at 4am!

Only an England fan would wake up in Schalke’s ground at 4am after watching the game😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MGiwSfeAOT — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 17, 2024

The Masked Striker

Poor Kylian Mbappé has been one of the biggest casualties of the tournament so far, with the France captain breaking his nose during Monday’s meeting with Austria.

The new Real Madrid star quickly took to social media, asking fans for suggestions for a mask he could wear to protect his injured conk.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

This was easily the best suggestion.

Kylian Mbappé a déjà reçu son masque pour le prochain match pic.twitter.com/MWuIl5atUF — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) June 17, 2024

Oi ref, can I have your shirt?

Who knew that even referees have fanboys?

IMPORTANT! 🚨

Do you know these guys? Guess they really deserve a @UEFA EURO 2024 Match Official shirt! Help us find them!#BecomeYourOwnReferee #UEFA #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vpfRNhZfwH — Macron (@MacronSports) June 17, 2024

When will we see your like again?

What a national anthem Scotland have, and what a rendition of it this was.

And the prize for singing the pre-match anthem the loudest (at least in my experience so far) goes to Scotland. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/WWeHQCHkWT — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 19, 2024

This Italian commentator loves the anthem so much that he couldn’t help but sing along.

Nicola Roggero si dimentica il microfono acceso mentre canta l'inno scozzese

pic.twitter.com/PVHpVI77wz — erclab_ilritorno (@erclab_tweet) June 19, 2024

Scotland’s fans have arguably been the stars of EURO 2024 so far, such as this lovely moment.

And what a guy this Germany fan was, handing out beers to the Scots in Köln on Wednesday.

This German was the surprise hero of the Scottish fan march through Köln. #SCOSWI #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/M5pMh6tRqB — Kenny Legg (@legg_kenny) June 19, 2024

But here’s why it’s not a good idea to walk the wrong way up an escalator, especially after drinking several of those beers.

A fine effort but he didnae make it. #tartanarmy pic.twitter.com/spfRHBC7V7 — Brian (@BrianDRobertson) June 19, 2024

It’s all too beautiful

Georgia may have lost their first ever Euros match, but their first goal in that defeat to Türkiye was a historic moment, and it was all a bit too much for one journalist in the stadium.

Mikautadze has equalised for Georgia. Wow. Almost as loud as it was for the Turkey strike. And the press contingent here has also lost its minds. Wow. pic.twitter.com/MRg3Z3cBm1 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 18, 2024

And if this Turkish commentator’s reaction to Arda Güler’s stunning goal doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, there could be something wrong with you.

It never rains but it pours

That Türkiye v Georgia game was the match of matchday one by quite some distance, but it very nearly had to be called off due to heavy rain. Kudos for the groundstaff in Dortmund for their work, especially this guy.

Obsessed with this guy that comes along and tries to help by kicking the water with his foot #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/4oikaOIpeu — Betty Glover (@BettyGlover_) June 18, 2024

And if you missed that game, you really missed it.

The wrong Onana

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana was understandably unhappy about being confused with his namesake André, and this accent switch was crazy.

Education, Education, Education

Lamine Yamal might have lit up Spain’s win over Croatia on matchday one, but that doesn’t mean the 16-year-old is allowed to skip his homework.

Chill out Cristiano!

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been a little too eager to start Portugal’s game against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

I’m no FIFA referee. But I think Cristiano Ronaldo might be marginally ahead of the ball at the kick-off.#Euro2024 #PORCZE #Ronaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/3Rbrz9TMA1 — Charlie P Mullan (@CharliePMullan) June 18, 2024

Shaq attack

Find someone who loves you as much as Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri loves scoring at international tournaments.

Xherdan Shaqiri (10) has scored more major tournament goals (World Cup + Euros) than: Eusébio: 9

Alan Shearer: 9

Patrick Kluivert: 8

Wayne Rooney: 7

Raul: 6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 6 👑👑👑👑#Euro2024 #SCOSUI pic.twitter.com/byUmMlfF8i — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 19, 2024

5 + 5 – Xherdan Shaqiri is the seventh player with 5+ goals at the EUROs and 5+ goals at the World Cup, after Michel Platini, Jürgen Klinsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku. Poetry. #EURO2024📷 #SCOSUI pic.twitter.com/wqLGR2U0ry — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 19, 2024

Baddiel and Skinner eat your heart out

English comedian Tim Vine has come up with a new song which could rival Three Lions…or maybe not.

This Phil Foden chant isn’t half bad though.

🎶 Can’t start a fire,

Can’t start a fire without a spark,

Phil Foden’s on Fire…

He’ll be playing the Germans off the park” England fans have a new song ready for tomorrow’s game against Serbia! 🎤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrpX2jBaL2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 15, 2024

But our personal favourite England song of EURO 2024 is this banger from Sans Beanstalk.

Let them know you’re there

We have only had one red card at the tournament at the time of writing, but what a red card it was, from Scotland’s Ryan Porteous.

Ryan Porteous vs Germany, Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/Qm908IN910 — Graham Falk (@GrahamFalk) June 16, 2024

Can’t catch a break

This guy spoke for all Arsenal fans with his reaction to Kieran Tierney’s injury for Scotland on Wednesday night.

