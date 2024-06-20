🎥 The best and funniest viral moments from EURO 2024 so far 😂

🎥 The best and funniest viral moments from EURO 2024 so far 😂

EURO 2024 has been a heck of a tournament so far, with thrilling matches, brilliant goals and incredible atmospheres in stadia across Germany.

It has also produced some spine-tingling moments away from the pitch, and plenty of viral hilarity on social media.

Here are some of the best so far. Let us know in the comments if we missed any!

That’s a low blow

This Albania fan knew exactly where to hit the Italians where it hurts when the two nations met in Dortmund on matchday one.

Albania fans are snapping spaghetti in front of Italian fans ahead of their match tonight… only at the Euros 😅🍝 (via @kos_data) pic.twitter.com/AqSfJ6vZPV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 15, 2024

And that joke was copied by this Austrian fan, who taunted his French counterparts in Düsseldorf on Monday.

Austrian fans snapping baguettes in front of French fans😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/6qWsrNBUOe — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 17, 2024

Culinary exploration

Food has been a theme at the tournament so far. On Wednesday, these Switzerland fans enjoyed a nice fondue on the steps of the Köln cathedral ahead of their match with Scotland, because why not?

Germany’s Joshua Kimmich was so hungry on Wednesday that he tried to take a bite out of Manuel Neuer’s head.

Here was an England fan’s reaction to trying German Currywurst for the first time.

An England fan tries Currywurst for the first time 😂🇩🇪 #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/Y3cY6l6Ye3 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 17, 2024

Nap time

This England fan must have eaten a bit too much Currywurst, as he fell asleep in the stadium during Sunday’s win over Serbia and woke up all alone at 4am!

Only an England fan would wake up in Schalke’s ground at 4am after watching the game😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MGiwSfeAOT — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) June 17, 2024

The Masked Striker

Poor Kylian Mbappé has been one of the biggest casualties of the tournament so far, with the France captain breaking his nose during Monday’s meeting with Austria.

The new Real Madrid star quickly took to social media, asking fans for suggestions for a mask he could wear to protect his injured conk.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

This was easily the best suggestion.

Kylian Mbappé a déjà reçu son masque pour le prochain match pic.twitter.com/MWuIl5atUF — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) June 17, 2024

Oi ref, can I have your shirt?

Who knew that even referees have fanboys?

IMPORTANT! 🚨

Do you know these guys? Guess they really deserve a @UEFA EURO 2024 Match Official shirt! Help us find them!#BecomeYourOwnReferee #UEFA #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vpfRNhZfwH — Macron (@MacronSports) June 17, 2024

When will we see your like again?

What a national anthem Scotland have, and what a rendition of it this was.

And the prize for singing the pre-match anthem the loudest (at least in my experience so far) goes to Scotland. Magnificent pic.twitter.com/WWeHQCHkWT — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) June 19, 2024

This Italian commentator loves the anthem so much that he couldn’t help but sing along.

Nicola Roggero si dimentica il microfono acceso mentre canta l'inno scozzese

pic.twitter.com/PVHpVI77wz — erclab_ilritorno (@erclab_tweet) June 19, 2024

Scotland’s fans have arguably been the stars of EURO 2024 so far, such as this lovely moment.

And what a guy this Germany fan was, handing out beers to the Scots in Köln on Wednesday.

This German was the surprise hero of the Scottish fan march through Köln. #SCOSWI #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/M5pMh6tRqB — Kenny Legg (@legg_kenny) June 19, 2024

But here’s why it’s not a good idea to walk the wrong way up an escalator, especially after drinking several of those beers.

A fine effort but he didnae make it. #tartanarmy pic.twitter.com/spfRHBC7V7 — Brian (@BrianDRobertson) June 19, 2024

It’s all too beautiful

Georgia may have lost their first ever Euros match, but their first goal in that defeat to Türkiye was a historic moment, and it was all a bit too much for one journalist in the stadium.

Mikautadze has equalised for Georgia. Wow. Almost as loud as it was for the Turkey strike. And the press contingent here has also lost its minds. Wow. pic.twitter.com/MRg3Z3cBm1 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 18, 2024

And if this Turkish commentator’s reaction to Arda Güler’s stunning goal doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, there could be something wrong with you.

It never rains but it pours

That Türkiye v Georgia game was the match of matchday one by quite some distance, but it very nearly had to be called off due to heavy rain. Kudos for the groundstaff in Dortmund for their work, especially this guy.

Obsessed with this guy that comes along and tries to help by kicking the water with his foot #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/4oikaOIpeu — Betty Glover (@BettyGlover_) June 18, 2024

And if you missed that game, you really missed it.

The wrong Onana

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana was understandably unhappy about being confused with his namesake André, and this accent switch was crazy.

Education, Education, Education

Lamine Yamal might have lit up Spain’s win over Croatia on matchday one, but that doesn’t mean the 16-year-old is allowed to skip his homework.

Chill out Cristiano!

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been a little too eager to start Portugal’s game against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

I’m no FIFA referee. But I think Cristiano Ronaldo might be marginally ahead of the ball at the kick-off.#Euro2024 #PORCZE #Ronaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/3Rbrz9TMA1 — Charlie P Mullan (@CharliePMullan) June 18, 2024

Shaq attack

Find someone who loves you as much as Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri loves scoring at international tournaments.

Xherdan Shaqiri (10) has scored more major tournament goals (World Cup + Euros) than: Eusébio: 9

Alan Shearer: 9

Patrick Kluivert: 8

Wayne Rooney: 7

Raul: 6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 6 👑👑👑👑#Euro2024 #SCOSUI pic.twitter.com/byUmMlfF8i — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 19, 2024

5 + 5 – Xherdan Shaqiri is the seventh player with 5+ goals at the EUROs and 5+ goals at the World Cup, after Michel Platini, Jürgen Klinsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku. Poetry. #EURO2024📷 #SCOSUI pic.twitter.com/wqLGR2U0ry — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 19, 2024

Baddiel and Skinner eat your heart out

English comedian Tim Vine has come up with a new song which could rival Three Lions…or maybe not.

This Phil Foden chant isn’t half bad though.

🎶 Can’t start a fire,

Can’t start a fire without a spark,

Phil Foden’s on Fire…

He’ll be playing the Germans off the park” England fans have a new song ready for tomorrow’s game against Serbia! 🎤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrpX2jBaL2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 15, 2024

But our personal favourite England song of EURO 2024 is this banger from Sans Beanstalk.

Let them know you’re there

We have only had one red card at the tournament at the time of writing, but what a red card it was, from Scotland’s Ryan Porteous.

Ryan Porteous vs Germany, Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/Qm908IN910 — Graham Falk (@GrahamFalk) June 16, 2024

Can’t catch a break

This guy spoke for all Arsenal fans with his reaction to Kieran Tierney’s injury for Scotland on Wednesday night.

Let us know in the comments if we missed any!