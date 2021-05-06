Best free agents remaining for Bengals after 2021 NFL Draft

Chris Roling
·4 min read
Now that the draft is over, one of the big things left standing between training camp and the Cincinnati Bengals is again free agency.

Those Bengals already spent a ton of money and just added 10 draft picks, plus roughly 10 undrafted free agents. But with some quality veteran names still on the market that could help improve the roster immediately, it’s hard not to like the idea of going shopping again.

Here are a handful of free agents who could still help the Bengals.

Charles Leno Jr.

Aug 22, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) smiles as he stretches during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Leno is a new addition to the market after Chicago just cut him. He’s only 29 and in the middle of his prime after posting great numbers again last year. He could end up making too much money and the Bengals already technically have two starting tackles, but we’d be remiss not to point him out. If the goal is doing whatever it takes to protect Joe Burrow, Leno’s name has to come up if he’s there.

Russell Okung

Dec 13, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Okung looks ready to land another one-year deal this offseason after being limited to seven games last season due to a calf issue. But he was again rather strong in pass protection when healthy, so it might be worth bringing on the veteran for a season until the team can draft more line talent.

Eric Fisher

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher is starting to drum up some interest on the market after the draft and for good reason -- if he’s healthy, he’s got plenty to offer. It would be another short, stopgap-type deal, but worth considering if he’s in the team’s price range.

Mitchell Schwartz

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) looks to block against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Still no word on whether Schwartz is calling it quits or continuing his career. If it’s the latter, he was still one of the better right tackles in football last year and would be an immediate upgrade. The team would have to kick somebody to guard, but assembling the best starting five is the goal.

Geno Atkins

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t forget about Geno. The Bengals added a nosetackle and a few edge rushers who can kick inside during the draft. But if Atkins is healthy and can come back on the cheap, there’s plenty of reason to think he has a lot to offer on a rotational basis as he finishes out his career.

Justin Houston

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a little incredible Houston is still a free agent. He’s 32 but has shown little signs of slowing, registering at least eight sacks in each of his last four seasons. To say he’d provide an incredible boost would be an understatement, even if it meant some of the rookies had to take fewer snaps than anticipated.

Ryan Kerrigan

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) reacts after recording a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Similar story for Kerrigan, one of the better players in Washington Football Team history. He’s only had 5.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons while seeing reduced snap counts, but he had 26 over the two seasons prior to that. He’d be a huge upgrade to the rotation.

