The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) The trio of Georgia defensive linemen projected as first-round selections in next month's NFL draft have highlighted the talent that enabled the Bulldogs to win the national championship. Now comes the challenge for coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday's opening day of spring practice: He will need find replacements for Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. NFL scouts who were impressed by the speed and athleticism of the three defensive linemen at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago will have another look at the large class of pro prospects at Georgia's pro day on Wednesday.