Best Free Agent Destinations

No period exemplifies the old NFL adage of no offseason better than free agency. For at least a week the sports world is fixated on which free agent lands where, how much they make, and how humorously we can compare their “pittance” of a salary to those of athletes in other sports, some of which have their regular season overshadowed by the NFL’s offseason.



Along with the madness happening in the real league, free agency is an exciting time for fantasy players. Opportunity is the foundation of fantasy success, and there are a bevy of teams bursting at the seams with available targets or carries who will make a splash this spring.



That said, not all opportunity is created equal. The Cardinals could have nearly 250 targets up for grabs despite Larry Fitzgerald putting retirement on hold, but they do not have a quarterback. That is not hyperbole, either. They literally do not have a quarterback under contract, and they do not seem to be real players for any of the top free agents. Along with the likelihood Fitzgerald continues to dominate targets, that makes Arizona a less desirable landing spot for a receiver or tight end than it otherwise would have been.



It is not all bad, however. There are still several opportunity-rich destinations where fantasy players would love to see the top runners and receivers land this free agency period.







Quarterback

Vikings: The spots after Minnesota are tricky because there are arguably six teams looking for a new starting quarterback, but the Vikings are clearly the cream of the crop. With a receiver corps topped by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, a tight end group lead by Kyle Rudolph, and Dalvin Cook in the backfield, Minnesota has as good a cache of weapons as any team in the league and made a great hire with John DeFilippo at offensive coordinator. Kirk Cousins, who was already solidly a top-10 quarterback in per-game scoring last year, will be a locked-in QB1 if he ends up with the Vikings.



Broncos: While the situation is not as good as Minnesota’s, the Broncos also have a pretty good set up for an incoming quarterback. The offensive line needs work, they need a weapon at tight end, and the backfield could be in flux if C.J. Anderson is traded, but Denver still boast one of the better receiver combinations in the league with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, two players who should bounce back in a big way if Denver can land one of the top quarterbacks.



Honorable Mention: The first group of honorable mention candidates consists of teams which are looking for a new starter but do not have the best situation. Arizona was discussed in the opening, Buffalo’s receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired, and the Jets do not have many established weapons, especially with Quincy Enunwa returning from injury, Robby Anderson likely to be suspended, and Austin Seferian-Jenkins a free agent. All three spots will likely return immediate fantasy value simply because of opportunity, but the other two are more enticing.



Miami is the poster child for the next group of teams. While they theoretically have a starter in Ryan Tannehill, they seem to be intent on bringing in something more than a backup. Especially with Jarvis Landry likely to leave, the Dolphins are not the greatest landing spot, but there could be an opportunity for a lower-tier free agent to win a starting job. The Jaguars, Giants, Bengals, and Ravens do not seem as close to bailing on their starters as the Dolphins, but each team at the very least needs a backup they can trust if quarterback play is once again an issue. It seems likely Teddy Bridgewater ends up in a situation like this.



Finally, the Patriots, Saints, Steelers, and Chargers are set at starter, but all four could use a quarterback-of-the-future type. They are unlikely to find that signal caller in free agency, but it is something to watch.



Running Back

Patriots: Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are headed to free agency, leaving behind 244 carries, 17 touchdowns, and 71 targets, and it would not be surprising if Mike Gillislee followed them out the door, opening up another 104 carries and five scores. Over the last five seasons, Patriots running backs have averaged 21 touchdowns – the league average was 13.2 – with no fewer than 16 over that span. In what could be a much less crowded situation, the running back(s) who lands in New England will carry big-time upside.



49ers: With Carlos Hyde seemingly on the way out, it is not difficult to make the 49ers’ case as a quality landing spot for a running back. Sure Matt Breida, Joe Williams, and even under-the-radar addition Jeremy McNichols are still on the roster, but they are at best unproven. A big-name addition should be expected to take on most if not all of Hyde’s former role, which netted him 299 touches last season including 88 targets. Those receiving numbers did take a bit of a dive once Jimmy Garoppolo took over, but this is still a high-upside destination for any running back, especially with Kyle Shanahan at the helm.



Browns: Like at quarterback, liking the Browns as a landing spot almost requires forgetting they are the Browns, but they should be a quality destination for free agent running backs. Isaiah Crowell’s 234 touches are headed out the door, the coaching staff seems morally opposed to using Duke Johnson as more than a complementary back, and the offensive line is quality. Le’Veon Bell certainly played a role in this decision, but new OC Todd Haley also oversaw a Steelers offense which heavily utilized its top back both in the running game and passing game. Especially if they can land a competent quarterback, Cleveland’s backfield could surprise.



Bucs: Tampa’s offensive line is not good enough to consider them an elite option, but the opportunity is undeniable. Doug Martin has already been cut, and Charles Sims is all but certain to leave in free agency. Those moves open up 203 touches in the backfield even without taking anything away from Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers, who the Bucs should be happy to place in a smaller role. Efficiency and scoring opportunities could be a concern, but the touches should be there.



Colts: Marlon Mack is waiting in the wings – along with Matt Jones and fantasy Siren Christine Michael, for whatever that is worth – but the Colts still should be looking for a starter with Frank Gore leaving in free agency. Mack was not close to good enough as a rookie to be handed the starting job, one which carried a big load last season. Gore touched the ball 290 times including 25 times inside the red zone for an offense which finished 30th in total scoring. That was under a different coaching staff, but Eagles backs averaged over 450 touches during Frank Reich’s two seasons there and the backfield averaged almost 475 touches during his two seasons with the Chargers. Indy’s offense should improve assuming Andrew Luck returns healthy, and touches are there for the taking.



Honorable Mention: The Panthers were the last team out of the top group. After cutting Jonathan Stewart, they need a big-back complement for Christian McCaffrey, but Stewart would have barely topped 200 carries last season even if he played all 16 games, McCaffrey should take on a bigger role moving forward, and no back is going to be a prolific touchdown scorer with Cam Newton at quarterback. Carolina could end up being an overvalued destination in the minds of the fantasy public.



The Giants, Lions, Seahawks, and Jets are all teams with a clear need at running back, but it is difficult to get excited about a runner landing in any of those spots. The Giants have a full rebuild on their hands along the offensive line, the Jets have almost as many issues along their front and will bring back Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, and the Seahawks match a terrible line with a convoluted free agent situation which includes two restricted free agents – Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls. The Lions actually have the makings of a solid line, but the running game is apparently shrouded by a curse by which Maggy the Frog would be impressed. All four destinations are interesting, but they all come with a word of caution.



It is tough to say how good a destination Denver is for a free agent running back because C.J. Anderson’s future remains undecided. Even if Anderson is traded, it is likely Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson remain involved, creating something of a timeshare. That is the best-case scenario for whoever ends up in Miami, but it seems more likely Kenyan Drake operates as the clear starter. Finally, Derrick Henry is going to be the workhorse in Tennessee, but they are going to need someone behind him with DeMarco Murray gone.



Wide Receiver

Seahawks: Seattle’s case is two-fold. First, they are set to lose over 225 targets including Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, who combined for 176 targets and 16 touchdowns as the Nos. 2 and 3 options in the passing game. Perhaps Tyler Lockett or 2017 third-rounder Amara Darboh soak up some of those looks, but there will be opportunities up for grabs. Second, Russell Wilson has seen his attempt total rise every season, and there is little reason to imagine that will change with Seattle’s once formidable defense being blown up. Add in the fact Wilson has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league over his career – he has never finished outside the top-12 in adjusted yards per attempt – and this looks like a great destination.



Colts: As everyone learned last season, assuming Andrew Luck will return healthy is a dangerous gambit, but every early sign has been positive so far this offseason. If he does, he is going to need someone to target aside from T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle, and that No. 2 receiver should see quite a few looks. New coach Frank Reich’s offenses averaged 604 passing attempts during his four seasons as a coordinator while Luck has averaged almost 38 attempts per game throughout his career. Perhaps Chester Rogers steps up and takes those extra targets, but an offseason addition would have the inside track on the No. 2 role.



Ravens: It is difficult to feel confident in the Ravens as a landing spot because of Joe Flacco’s recent struggles, but the opportunity is undeniable. If Jeremy Maclin is cut, as expected, the Ravens will be looking to replace their top three targets from 2017, a trio which combined for 243 targets. Danny Woodhead (39 targets) could also be out the door, and Breshad Perriman (35 targets) may need a strong camp to stick on the roster. Even with Flacco and the offense in general coming off two down seasons, the available targets are enough to make this an enticing destination.



Bears: Chicago is a similar situation to the Ravens in that they have nearly 300 targets up for grabs, but they also have a questionable passing game helmed by sophomore Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago has the added concern of Cameron Meredith returning from injury – he saw nearly 100 targets in just 14 games in 2016 – but their offensive coaching situation looks like a big plus with Matt Nagy at head coach. Nagy took over the Chiefs’ play-calling duties in Week 13 of last year. From that point on, the passing game averaged 286 yards a game with 1.5 touchdowns. Trubisky will need to take a step forward, but this has the makings of a quality fantasy situation.



Dolphins: With Jarvis Landry traded, the Dolphins will be without nearly 300 targets from a season ago including the 161 Landry commanded by himself. DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, and whichever tight end they land will be there to soak up targets, but Parker and Stills already combined for 201 targets last year while Julius Thomas garnered 62. There is room in this offense for an extremely high volume receiver.



Honorable Mention: The other receiver-needy teams loosely fall into two categories: those which have several players at the position but need one real standout and those which are really looking for secondary options. The Panthers are the best example of the former. Devin Funchess showed last season he is at least good enough to be a quality No. 2, but he might be stretched as the primary option. The trade for Torrey Smith gives them a deep threat on the other side, but he has not topped 40 catches since 2014. Second-round sophomore Curtis Samuel could develop into a quality weapon, but he has 15 career catches. That means Carolina could use a No. 1, but that does not necessarily mean they are a great fantasy landing spot. Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey demand large target shares, Funchess will remain involved even if they bring someone in, they obviously traded for Smith for a reason, and Samuel is talented enough to demand targets if he is healthy. That congestion makes Carolina a second-tier destination.



The Rams, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Redskins, and Jets also fall into this category. Of that group, the Rams are the most interesting because of the offense’s upside under Sean McVay, but Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp will command large target shares with Sammy Watkins gone while 2017 fourth-rounder Josh Reynolds is talented enough to take on the No. 3 role. In addition to having a lot of bodies at the position, the Jaguars and Jets have the added negative of not being particularly exciting passing attacks.



The Cowboys are probably the best example of the second group. Dez Bryant is coming off a couple down seasons, but he is still good enough to lead a passing attack if the Cowboys can find someone else to pair with him. Terrance Williams is not that guy, and Cole Beasley has not been the same player since tearing his hamstring in 2016. Even if they get that complementary player, however, it might be difficult for him to return fantasy value in a run-heavy scheme. The Bengals, Chiefs, Saints, and Cardinals could also use secondary options, but, again, each offense has at least one target hog topping the depth chart.



Tight End

Bengals: With Tyler Eifert likely to walk, Cincinnati has a big hole at what has been a touchdown-scoring position in their offense. Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah combined for eight of Andy Dalton’s 25 touchdown passes last season, Eifert and Uzomah had six of 18 in 2016, and Eifert and Kroft combined for 14 of 31 in 2015. Tight ends have accounted for at least 30 percent of the Bengals’ targets inside the 10 each of the last four seasons. Some of that usage has to do with how dominant a weapon Eifert has been in the scoring area, but Kroft saw 26.9 percent of the targets inside the 10 last year. Whichever tight end lands here should get every opportunity to produce in the red zone.



Ravens: The general ineffectiveness of the offense in general and Joe Flacco in particular is a concern, but the opportunity will be there for whichever tight end ends up in Baltimore. Flacco targeted a 36-year-old Ben Watson who averaged 8.6 yards per catch 79 times last season a year after targeting Dennis Pitta and his 8.5 YPC average 121 times, proving the position will play a big role in this offense regardless of how inefficient those targets are. Even with the receiver corps certain to improve, whichever tight end land here should see his fair share of targets.



Seahawks: Seattle is in a similar position as the Bengals. They heavily used Jimmy Graham in the scoring area last season, but now both he and Luke Willson are headed to free agency. Unlike Cincinnati, however, that usage is something of a one-season wonder likely brought about by the Seahawks’ inability to run the football. Even so, this is one of the better offenses in the league quarterbacked by one of the better players in the league who made a living targeting the position in the scoring area last season. That is enough to make it an appealing landing spot.



Honorable Mention: The Packers might seem like a snub on this list, but it is time to accept their offense is not particularly friendly to the position. Richard Rodgers in 2015 is the only Green Bay tight end since Jermichael Finley in 2011 to flirt with reliable fantasy value, and his value was built on the back of some relatively fluky touchdown production – he converted half of his red-zone targets and two-thirds of his targets inside the 10 into touchdowns that season. Two years ago, Jared Cook floated in and out of the offense even when he was healthy. Last year, Martellus Bennett averaged 36 yards with zero scores in the six games he played with Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay targeted tight ends at a below league average rate both seasons. It is certainly possible the level of talent at the position is to blame, but it seems prudent to temper expectations for whichever tight end winds up in Green Bay this offseason.



The Saints are complicated because Coby Fleener’s contract makes him difficult to cut, but it does not sound as if that will stop them from going hard after the position this offseason. New Orleans has not targeted tight ends at a high rate the last couple year, but it is still a good fantasy destination. The Dolphins would also be a great landing spot – they arguably are on par with the top three – the Steelers could be depending on how they value Vance McDonald, and the Broncos could be as well if they are able to upgrade at quarterback – Jake Butt is there, but he is at best an unknown at this point. The Cardinals, Jaguars, and Jets also need a tight end, but offensive concerns push them a little lower down the list.



There are also a few teams who already have tight ends on the roster but could have opportunity open up depending on injuries and how they evaluate their own players. Washington is the most obvious situation with Jordan Reed unable to stay healthy, but the Texans could be as well if C.J. Fiedorowicz is not able to continue his career. The 49ers also could use some help if they do not see George Kittle as a front-line starter.