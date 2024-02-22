Best former Ohio State football players not in any college football video game

A teaser trailer dropped for the new upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game, and despite seeing very little gameplay and details, the anticipation is at an all-time high. At this point, gamers who have waited a decade just want the College Football Playoff and transfer portal added and would be happy with the graphics from the past generation of consoles.

According to the trailer, we can expect a full reveal this May and the game to hit shelves this summer, but if you are like me, you are too much of a pessimist to believe it. Nonetheless, it is fun to take this opportunity to look back on some of the stars that we missed out on seeing on the virtual gridiron the last ten years.

When thinking of the former Buckeyes who would light it up in video game land, it is easy to think of skill position players, but I want to dive into both sides of the ball. Here are the top five guys I am most upset about missing out on.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bosa would have been an absolute blast to play with in NCAA after coming off an All-American season in 2017. In real life, Bosa suffered an injury that ruined his last season in Columbus, but he would have been ferocious on the virtual gridiron.

Nick Bosa, at Ohio State, with the hesi/double swipe (side scissors) If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #passrush #buckeyes pic.twitter.com/fjlG2Z05iB — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) April 7, 2020

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young would have been an absolute monster in an NCAA video game. He didn’t have as impressive a resume as Bosa leading up to his final season at Ohio State, but heading into that final year he still earned All-Big Ten honors and would have been tanked in the high 90s overall as a Heisman finalist and Bednarik Award winner.

Ohio State-Wisconsin got us thinking about Chase Young's 2019 efforts vs. the Badgers. 🤩#WinningWednesday x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/FqDlEfYdaN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 25, 2023

C.J. Stroud

USA TODAY SMG

C.J. Stroud would have possibly been a 99 overall. Heading into his final season he had All-American honors as well as having won Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2021. He too, went to New York as a Heisman finalist.

Joey Bosa

USA Today SMG

The most popular modified ratings have Joey Bosa sitting at 92 overall, but I disagree. Bosa entered his last season with All-American honors and has Freshman All-American honors under his belt. I would be willing to bet he would have been in the high 90s.

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back. Joey Bosa’s scoop and score as Wisconsin was just trying to get off the field and stop the bleeding in the 2014 Big Ten championship game is one of the most underrated plays in one of Ohio State’s… pic.twitter.com/2aDKc2HtWl — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) July 2, 2023

Jeff Okudah

USA TODAY SMG

Having Jeff Okudah on this list may be a longshot, but it is hard to imagine the Buckeyes not having a stud virtual cornerback within the last decade and Okudah would be the pick.

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back. Jeff Okudah makes two interceptions against Nebraska in the 1st quarter in 2019. Reply with a player, play, or game you want a highlight from next ⤵️ https://t.co/KoN4bZOkap pic.twitter.com/IpIDYNcloH — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) July 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire