Best fits for the NFL’s top free-agent wide receivers

The 2022 NFL calendar begins the day the free agency market opens, March 16.

This year there are several starting wide receivers across the league who may get a franchise tag, but the way the cap space is looking, these guys might walk. If teams are looking to improve their roster in order to take their offense to the next level, free agency is where they should start. In the next few weeks there will be several wide receivers to choose from, and today we will cover a few: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Michael Gallup.

Let’s look at these marquee free agents and see which offense they would pair with best.

Davante Adams

Right now, Davante Adams is playing at the top of his game. He has his most yards, targets, first downs and highest catching percentage of his entire career. Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, they may not be able to keep him. Of course, a franchise tag is always an option, but according to overthecap.com they are $42 million above the cap, so Adams may opt to sign elsewhere for a max contract.

Adams will be a huge upgrade for any receiving corps. He has the release, route running, vertical threat, hands and yards-after-catch ability that teams drool over. Any quarterback would be lucky to him have him.

Aaron Rodgers knows this as well, so if Adams isn’t able to follow the future Hall of Fame quarterback to his next destination, there are a few teams that would be great fit.

The Las Vegas Raiders might be the frontrunners to get Adams, as he has a relationship with their current quarterback, Derek Carr. They played college football together at Fresno State.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the second-most cap space in the NFL but lack a true No. 1 wide receiver, also should be highly interested in Adams. DJ Chark is a cheap option if they decide to keep him, but with his lack of production due to injuries, the Jaguars might let Chark walk.

New head coach Doug Pederson will be looking for a receiver who can win out of the release on run-pass options and also win down the sideline one on one. A player such as Adams, who seemingly catches everything thrown his way, would be a significant upgrade for the Jaguars.

Since the Jaguars finished 28th in the NFL in yards after the catch, acquiring Adams would greatly benefit second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With the most cap space in the NFL, and following a down year by wideout Will Fuller, the Miami Dolphins might look to help their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. If they go big and make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, they would have an imposing receiver tandem with Adams and Jaylen Waddle.

Possible landing spots: Raiders, Jaguars, Dolphins.

Chris Godwin

Before Chris Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15, he was one of Tom Brady‘s most reliable receivers, leading his team in receptions and yards. Godwin might be looking for a big contract, as he was franchise tagged last year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to re-sign key players on the offensive line and on defense. There is always a chance that Godwin gets franchise tagged again, but if he hits free agency there are several teams looking for a big slot receiver.

In addition to bolstering the offensive line, the New York Jets could look to bring a player such as Godwin to help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets had the fifth-most drops by receivers in the NFL in 2021.

In the first clip above, we see Wilson making some pretty good throws — only for them to be dropped by his receivers. Since Godwin has entered the league, he only has 12 drops on a pass-heavy team. Lining him up on the other side of Corey Davis could make this a scary receiving group.

The Cleveland Browns are missing a slot receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. departed. Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team with 597 receiving yards last season, but he only started nine games. With Jarvis Landry possibly on his way out, the Browns need to bring in a true No. 1 receiver — and Godwin would be a good fit.

Potential landing spots: Jets, Browns, Colts.

Allen Robinson

After a disappointing season with the Chicago Bears, it’s unlikely Allen Robinson will stay in the Windy City. However, despite recording just 38 catches for 410 yards last season, Robinson is still one of the top wideouts in free agency. There are a few specific teams that need a reliable possession receiver, and the Indianapolis Colts might be at the top of the list.

If the Colts lose T.Y. Hilton, they will need to replace him with a receiver who can get open, and Robinson is a technical machine.

Speed isn’t everything when you already have a running back in Jonathan Taylor who can carry the load on offense. With wideout Michael Pittman Jr. entering just his third pro season, the Colts might want to bring in a veteran receiver to line up on the other side.

Another possible landing spot for Robinson is the New England Patriots. After spending his career in toxic environments with mediocre quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky, Robinson might look for stability with Mac Jones and Bill Belichick.

Possible landing spots: Colts, Patriots, Jaguars.

Michael Gallup

After being limited to nine games last season due to injuries, Michael Gallup might be on his way out of Dallas. There is a chance his price tag could drop a little due to him rehabbing throughout the offseason, so this gives teams with less cap space a chance to land a solid No. 2 receiver.

Gallup is a physical receiver who can line up on the outside against any cornerback in the league. If the Bears end up losing Robinson, Gallup would be an option who could help second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Another potential destination for Gallup is Las Vegas. After losing Henry Ruggs last year, the Raiders will need a downfield threat to take some heat off Hunter Renfrow.

Potential landing spots: Bears, Raiders.