Carl Yastrzemski played so long, only four players in Red Sox history appeared in more games at first base -- Jimmie Foxx, Mo Vaughn, George Scott, and 1920s fixture Phil Todt, whom the Yankees reportedly tried to acquire for Lou Gehrig in 1925 (whoops).

As we break down the top players at each position across more than 100 years of Red Sox baseball, Yaz could easily crack the list at first, since he made five All-Star teams and delivered his second greatest season -- .329-40-102 in 1970 -- there.

But we're limiting each player to one appearance in this exercise, so we'll revisit Yaz when it comes time to rank the left fielders. In the meantime, there's no shortage of outstanding talent at a position known for power, with MVPs, batting champs, and sluggers galore.

Who are the best first basemen in Red Sox history? Ranking the Top 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston