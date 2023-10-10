Best Fire TV Stick deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

I can’t say I’m particularly surprised at the deals I’m about to show you in this roundup. And I would bet you won’t be very surprised either. But although Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals aren’t very surprising this year, they’re still fantastic.

Regardless of which model you’re looking for, you’ll get a brand-new Fire TV Stick at the lowest price ever. That includes Amazon’s most popular model yet, the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale at the all-time low price of $22.99. Several other models are also discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, and we’ll cover all of Amazon’s deals in this guide.

Price: $22.99 (reg. $50)

You Save: $27.00 (54%)

Price: $19.99 (reg. $40)

You Save: $20.00 (50%)

Price: $17.99 (reg. $30)

You Save: $12.00 (40%)

Price: $109.99 (reg. $140)

You Save: $30.00 (21%)

If you’re looking for less expensive models, the action begins with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down to $17.99.

That’s a great discount, but I don’t recommend buying the Lite model. That’s because you can get the regular Fire TV Stick for just $2 more while it’s on sale for $19.99. That way, you’ll also get an Alexa remote with buttons to control your TV.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is our readers’ most popular model, and it’s on sale for just $22.99 instead of $50! With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers choose this model so often.

And finally, if you want the best of the best, the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is on sale for $109.99, matching the all-time lowest price. The Cube is basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and it’s a must-have device for anyone who uses Alexa and Fire TV.

My favorite Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That’s the best price of 2023, though it doesn’t match Amazon’s Prime Day deal from last year, which was $11.99. That was for the older model, though.







In case you’re not familiar with this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the dongle itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick.

The only difference is the remote, which doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. It still has Alexa though, which is often the main feature people want.

Truth be told, however, we would recommend going with the Fire TV Stick instead of the Lite model right now. After all, it’s on sale for $19.99, which is only $2 more than the Lite version.







You should upgrade to 4K

If you want the best of the best, you can save even more by upgrading to the #1 best-selling Amazon streaming dongle. That’s right, I’m talking about the Fire TV Stick 4K.

It’s on sale right now for just $22.99. At that price, it’s destined to be one of the hottest Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV Stick deals of the year.

At this price, you’re paying just $3 more than you would if you got the regular Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99. But you add 4K and HDR, which you don’t get with the cheaper model. Not only will your picture quality be dramatically improved, but you’ll also future-proof your purchase much better with the Fire TV Stick 4K.







On top of that, you can pick up a $140 Fire TV Cube on sale with a great discount for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. As I mentioned earlier, it’s essentially a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot. That means you get the best of Fire TV and the best of Alexa in one!

Instead of $140, you’ll pay $109.99 while the Fire TV Cube is on sale.







All of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals are fantastic. Definitely take advantage before they start selling out.

Here’s a quick recap of all the best Fire TV Stick 4K Max deals that are available during Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice







Fire TV Stick & Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Lite version includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Max







Fire TV Cube

This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

The built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+







